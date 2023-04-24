Trending
April 24, 2023 / 8:12 PM

Prosecution critical of Scientology as actor's retrial on rape allegations begins

By Joe Fisher
1/2
The retrial of actor Danny Masterson began Monday with former Scientologist Leah Remini in attendance and the prosecution painting a dark picture of Masterson’s alleged crimes. File photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
The retrial of actor Danny Masterson began Monday with former Scientologist Leah Remini in attendance and the prosecution painting a dark picture of Masterson’s alleged crimes. File photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 24 (UPI) -- The retrial of Danny Masterson began Monday with former Scientologist Leah Remini in attendance and the prosecution painting a dark picture of the actor's alleged crimes.

Los Angeles Deputy District Attorney Reinhold Mueller described how the prosecution says Masterson drugged and "forcibly raped" three women, and how the Church of Scientology protected him.

Mueller said this kind of incident was "normal" for at least one victim who for several years dated Masterson, who is perhaps best known for his role in the TV sitcom That '70s Show. The women, named Jane Does in court proceedings, are former members of the church.

Remini reportedly sat in the front row for Monday's hearing. She tweeted her support for the victims Monday morning while announcing that she would be in attendance.

"I am attending opening arguments in the rape trial of celebrity Scientologist Danny Masterson today," Remini tweeted. "The women who Danny raped deserve justice for what they've been put through, not only by Danny but by Scientology which has tried to destroy them for reporting their rapes."

Remini is famously a former member of the Church of Scientology. Since leaving the church, she has been among its most vocal and notable critics. She starred in the award-winning docuseries Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath for three seasons. The series shines light on the tactics the church uses to hide alleged abuse and isolate its members from "suppressed persons" or people who are critical of Scientology.

Mueller reportedly explained that some of Masterson's alleged victims reported his abuse to the church, only to be told it was their fault and they must "give [Masterson] sex when he wants it."

Under church rules, members of Scientology are forbidden from reporting another member to law enforcement, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Charlaine Olmedo determined in Masterson's first trial. That trial ended with a hung jury in the fall. He was released from jail on a reported $3.3 million bond following the five-week trial.

Allegations against Masterson began to surface in 2017. He has denied the allegations of sexual abuse.

"From day one, I have denied the outrageous allegations against me. Law enforcement investigated these claims more than 15 years ago and determined them to be without merit," Masterson told Us Weekly.

The 47-year-old actor faces up to 45 years in prison if convicted.

