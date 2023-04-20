Trending
U.S. News
April 20, 2023 / 6:05 PM

In trial on rape allegations, judge rejects Trump request to tell jury he's 'excused'

By Simon Druker
1/2
A federal judge Thursday denied a request by Donald Trump’s legal team to instruct the jury in his upcoming civil trial on rape charges that the former president is “excused” from attending unless called to testify. Photo by John Nacion/UPI
A federal judge Thursday denied a request by Donald Trump’s legal team to instruct the jury in his upcoming civil trial on rape charges that the former president is “excused” from attending unless called to testify. Photo by John Nacion/UPI | License Photo

April 20 (UPI) -- A federal judge Thursday denied a request by Donald Trump's legal team to instruct the jury in his upcoming civil trial on rape charges that the former president is "excused" from attending unless called to testify.

Senior U.S. District Court Judge Lewis Kaplan deemed the request from Trump's lawyers "premature" in a ruling issued Wednesday.

"The question of the requested jury instruction is premature. Mr. Trump is free to attend, to testify, or both. He is also free to do none of those things. Should he elect not to appear or testify, his council may renew the request," Kaplan said in the ruling.

Lawyers submitted a statement to Kaplan, requesting he instruct the jury that logistical problems were behind Trump's possible lack of attendance at the trial.

RELATED Judge denies Manhattan DA's request to block subpoena of ex-prosecutor

"While no litigant is required to appear at civil trial, the absence of the defendant in this matter, by design, avoids the logistical burdens that his presence, as the former president, would cause the courthouse and New York City. Accordingly, his presence is excused unless and until he is called by either party to testify," reads the statement submitted by Trump's lawyers.

The former president's legal team said the logistics of travel to and from the courthouse require days of planning and dozens of Secret Service agents, using a recent shutdown of New York City's FDR Drive as an example.

The judge said Trump has known about the trial start date since early February, giving him "ample" time to plan ahead for any logistical issues.

RELATED In Trump hush-money case, Rep. Jim Jordan challenges Manhattan DA's lawsuit

Kaplan's ruling means they could once again make the request once the proceedings get underway.

Earlier this week, Kaplan rejected a request to delay the start of the defamation and battery civil trial against Trump, brought by former Elle columnist E. Jean Carroll.

Trump's legal team had sought to delay the start for a "cooling off" period. The trial is now scheduled to start April 25 in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York.

RELATED Judge rejects Donald Trump effort to delay trial on E. Jean Carroll rape allegations

Carrol contends Trump raped her in a department store dressing room in the 1990s.

She filed the lawsuit in November, after New York passed the Adult Survivors Act, allowing victims to file civil suits that extend beyond the criminal statute of limitations.

Carroll's lawyers have said they do not intend to call Trump as a witness.

Latest Headlines

Amazon program to use shared information to halt spread of counterfeit goods
U.S. News // 13 seconds ago
Amazon program to use shared information to halt spread of counterfeit goods
April 20 (UPI) -- The online shopping giant Amazon on Thursday revealed a new anti-counterfeiting knowledge exchange program for shop owners who sell on the platform in a bid to stop the spread of counterfeit goods.
New survey shows majority of Americans worried about AI's effect on hiring
U.S. News // 10 minutes ago
New survey shows majority of Americans worried about AI's effect on hiring
April 20 (UPI) -- A majority of Americans are worried artificial intelligence will affect the workforce over the next two decades, according to new research published Thursday.
'Rust' movie-set shooting charges against Alec Baldwin dropped
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
'Rust' movie-set shooting charges against Alec Baldwin dropped
April 20 (UPI) -- Alec Baldwin's lawyers said on Thursday that charges against the actor in the fatal shooting of photographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the movie "Rust" had been dropped.
Twitter begins removing legacy blue checks
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Twitter begins removing legacy blue checks
April 20 (UPI) -- Twitter on Thursday began removing legacy blue checks from accounts, as the platform shifts to a subscription-based system for awarding checkmarks.
Former 'Million Dollar Man' wrestler, others indicted in fraud of money for needy
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Former 'Million Dollar Man' wrestler, others indicted in fraud of money for needy
April 20 (UPI) -- Former "Million Dollar Man" pro wrestler Theodore Marvin DiBiase Jr., the former head of Mississippi's Department of Human Services and others, have been indicted for allegedly stealing millions in federal funds.
Trump ally Mike Lindell ordered to pay $5 million for election allegation challenge
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Trump ally Mike Lindell ordered to pay $5 million for election allegation challenge
April 20 (UPI) -- Arbitrators have ruled that MyPillow CEO and noted Trump ally Mike Lindell must pay $5 million to a man who answered his "Prove Mike Wrong" challenge.
Fourth suspect arrested in deadly Alabama Sweet 16 shooting
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Fourth suspect arrested in deadly Alabama Sweet 16 shooting
April 20 (UPI) -- A fourth person has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting that left four people dead and 32 injured at a Sweet 16 party in Dadeville, Alabama, Saturday.
FCC proposes new rules to translate emergency alerts into 13 languages
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
FCC proposes new rules to translate emergency alerts into 13 languages
April 20 (UPI) -- The Federal Communications Commission on Thursday proposed new rules that would make wireless emergency alerts available in more than a dozen languages, and also possibly allow small images to be sent.
Judiciary committee calls on Chief Justice Roberts to testify on court ethics
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Judiciary committee calls on Chief Justice Roberts to testify on court ethics
April 20 (UPI) -- The chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday asked Chief Supreme Court Justice John Roberts to testify about the court's ethics rules in the wake of revelations regarding Justice Clarence Thomas.
3 dead after tornadoes touch down overnight in Oklahoma
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
3 dead after tornadoes touch down overnight in Oklahoma
April 20 (UPI) -- Three people were killed Wednesday night by a large tornado that hit Cole, Oklahoma amid severe weather that caused extensive damage in the Central United States.
