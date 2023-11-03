Trending
Advertisement
Top News
Nov. 3, 2023 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: One World Trade Center opens its doors

On Nov. 3, 2014, 13 years after the World Trade Center was destroyed in the September 11, 2001 attacks, One World Trade Center opened it doors with employees at Conde Nast some of the first to move in.

By UPI Staff
A man crosses the street in the shadows of One World Trade Center in New York City on November 3, 2014, as the building officially opens. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 6 | A man crosses the street in the shadows of One World Trade Center in New York City on November 3, 2014, as the building officially opens. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 3 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1868, John Willis Menard of Louisiana became the first African American elected to the United States House of Representatives. Opposition to his election prevented him from ever being seated.

Advertisement

In 1903, Panama, with the support of the U.S. government, issued a declaration of independence from Colombia.

In 1936, President Franklin D. Roosevelt was re-elected. It was a landslide victory over his Republican challenger, Kansas Gov. Alfred M. "Alf" Landon.

In 1948, U.S. President Harry S. Truman defeated Republican challenger Thomas Dewey. In what was perhaps the greatest upset in American political history, Truman, who had been given no chance in pre-election polls and forecasts, seized the lead with the first returns last night and never lost it.

File Photo by Frank Cancellare/UPI

In 1957, the Soviet Union launched the first animal into space -- a dog named Laika -- aboard the Sputnik 2 spacecraft.

In 1964, residents of the District of Columbia got to vote for the first time in a presidential election thanks to the passage of the 23rd Amendment to the Constitution.

Advertisement

In 1964, Lyndon Johnson was elected U.S. president with a margin larger than in any previous election, defeating Republican Barry Goldwater.

UPI File Photo

In 1979, five members of the Communist Workers Party, participating in a "Death to the Klan" rally in Greensboro, N.C., were shot to death by a group of Klansmen and neo-Nazis. Seven others were wounded.

In 1986, a Lebanese magazine exposed the secret weapons-for-hostages deal taking place between the United States and Iran. The scandal, which would escalate into the Iran-Contra affair, resulted in the indictments of numerous officials including Oliver North as well as then-Secretary of Defense Caspar Weinberger.

In 1992, U.S. voters elected Democrat Bill Clinton, the governor of Arkansas, to be president over incumbent George H.W. Bush.

In 2004, Hamid Karzai was officially declared the winner in Afghanistan's first presidential election.

In 2012, hundreds of people, many dressed as Big Bird, marched in Washington to show support for the U.S. Public Broadcasting System.

In 2014, 13 years after the World Trade Center was destroyed in the September 11, 2001 attacks, One World Trade Center opened it doors with employees at Conde Nast some of the first to move in.

Advertisement

In 2019, Saudi Arabia announced its state-owned oil company, Saudi Aramco, will become publicly traded. A month later it raised $25.6 billion in the world's largest initial public offering.

In 2020, voters headed to the polls in the U.S. presidential election. The counting process took days, but on Nov. 7, former Vice President Joe Biden was projected to win over incumbent President Donald Trump.

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Read More

Latest Headlines

UPI Almanac for Friday, Nov. 3, 2023
Top News // 4 minutes ago
UPI Almanac for Friday, Nov. 3, 2023
On Nov. 3, 2014, 13 years after the World Trade Center was destroyed in the September 11, 2001 attacks, One World Trade Center opened it doors.
$400 million for solar energy in Puerto Rico
U.S. News // 12 minutes ago
$400 million for solar energy in Puerto Rico
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- The U.S Department of Energy has made $440 million available to partner with solar companies and nonprofits to equip vulnerable households in Puerto Rico with rooftop solar and battery systems.
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried found guilty of all charges in crypto fraud case
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried found guilty of all charges in crypto fraud case
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of FTX, has been convicted on seven counts in a trial connected to his role in the collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange.
House passes $14.3 billion in aid to Israel, setting up Senate fight
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
House passes $14.3 billion in aid to Israel, setting up Senate fight
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- The GOP-backed bill was approved by a vote of 226-196, primarily along party lines. It would redirect funds from the IRS to cover the expenses of the aid package.
Global challenges discussed in White House meetings with leaders of Dominican Republic, Chile
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Global challenges discussed in White House meetings with leaders of Dominican Republic, Chile
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden met with President Luis Abinader of the Dominican Republic and President Gabriel Boric of Chile at The White House Thursday to promote diplomatic relations and discuss key issues.
Courts wrestle with legality of removing Trump from ballot in Minnesota, Colorado
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Courts wrestle with legality of removing Trump from ballot in Minnesota, Colorado
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- The Minnesota Supreme Court is weighing its authority, and the authority of the secretary of state, to remove former President Donald Trump from March's primary ballot under Section Three of the 14th Amendment.
Trump sons say they were not involved in Trump Organization asset evaluations
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Trump sons say they were not involved in Trump Organization asset evaluations
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Donald Trump, Jr. and Eric Trump testified Thursday in the New York civil business fraud trial against the Trump Organization that they were not involved in the asset valuation documents at the heart of the $250 million
Tupac Shakur slaying suspect Duane Davis pleads not guilty in Las Vegas court
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Tupac Shakur slaying suspect Duane Davis pleads not guilty in Las Vegas court
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Duane "Keffe D" Davis, a suspect in the 1996 shooting death of rap superstar Tupac Shakur, pleaded not guilty to murder charges in a Las Vegas court Thursday.
Tributes pour in after healthcare activist Ady Barkan's death from ALS
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Tributes pour in after healthcare activist Ady Barkan's death from ALS
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Ady Barkan, a health care activist who championed health care for all while struggling with the terminal neurodegenerative disease A.L.S., died Wednesday.
Senate confirms Adm. Lisa Franchetti as first woman chief of naval operations
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Senate confirms Adm. Lisa Franchetti as first woman chief of naval operations
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- The U.S. Senate confirmed Adm. Lisa Franchetti as the first female chief of naval operations Thursday following a months-long delay caused by GOP Sen. Tommy Tuberville's block against military nominations and promotions.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Judge in Trump classified documents trial says she will make 'adjustments' to schedule
Judge in Trump classified documents trial says she will make 'adjustments' to schedule
Study: State of democracy declines worldwide amid tainted elections, eroding freedoms
Study: State of democracy declines worldwide amid tainted elections, eroding freedoms
Courts wrestle with legality of removing Trump from ballot in Minnesota, Colorado
Courts wrestle with legality of removing Trump from ballot in Minnesota, Colorado
Authorities charge Australian woman with 3 counts of murder for mushroom meal
Authorities charge Australian woman with 3 counts of murder for mushroom meal
Russian President Vladimir Putin signs law paving way to renewed nuclear testing
Russian President Vladimir Putin signs law paving way to renewed nuclear testing
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement