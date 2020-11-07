Nov. 7 (UPI) -- Americans took to the streets in Washington, D.C., Philadelphia and other U.S. cities and political figures issued congratulatory statements Saturday in the hours after news outlets called the presidential election for Joe Biden.

"We did it. We did it, Joe," said Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, in a video posted on Twitter. "You're going to be the next president of the United States."

"I will be a President for all Americans -- whether you voted for me or not," Biden tweeted after the announcement. "I will keep the faith that you have placed in me," Biden added.

In the capital, Biden and Harris supporters gathered near the White House in a spontaneous emotional cluster while President Donald Trump was golfing at his club in Sterling, Va.

Democrats celebrated the win after a five-day wait while votes were tabulated across the United States.

"In this election under circumstances never experienced, Americans turned out in numbers never seen," former President Barack Obama said in a statement, calling for healing of partisan divisions.

"The election results at every level show the county remains deeply and bitterly divided," Obama continued. "It will be up to not just Joe and Kamala, but each of us to do our part -- to reach out beyond our comfort zone, to listen to others, to lower the temperature and find some common ground from which to move forward, all of us remembering that we are one nation under God."

"A record-shattering 75 million Americans cast their ballots to elect Joe Biden President of the United States -- a historic victory that has handed Democrats a mandate for action," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement. "President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris won with a strong margin, and they will have a strong Democratic House majority by their side. Working together, we have the opportunity to deliver extraordinary progress For The People."

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo congratulated Biden, saying he was looking forward to the future.

"This is a historic day. After the darkness, division and hate of the past four years, America has spoken and rejected more of the same," Cuomo said in a tweet. "Today we go forward in hope and progress."

Cuomo also congratulated Harris on her historic role as the first female vice president-elect and first who is Black and Asian American.

"After 230 years -- you shattered two ceilings. A truly historic achievement," Cuomo said.

Jeb Bush, former Republican governor of Florida and presidential candidate who opposed Trump in 2016, added his congratulations.

"Congratulations to President-elect Biden," Bush tweeted. "I have prayed for our President most of my adult life. I will be praying for you and your success. Now is the time to heal deep wounds. Many are counting on you to lead the way."

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, also congratulated Biden and Harris.

"Ann and I extend our congratulations to President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris," Romney tweeted. "We know both of them as people of good will and admirable character. We pray that God may bless them in the days and years ahead."

Trump disputed the call in Biden's favor, and some of his Republican supporters continued to allege that fraud or dishonesty was involved in the win for Biden.

"The media do not get to determine who the president is. The people do," tweeted Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo. "When all lawful votes have been counted, recounts finished, and allegations of fraud addressed, we will know who the winner is."