Trending
Advertisement
Top News
Aug. 30, 2023 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Guion Bluford becomes 1st Black American in space

On Aug. 30, 1983, Guion Bluford became the first Black American astronaut in space.

By UPI Staff
On August 30, 1983, Guion Bluford became the first Black astronaut in space. File Photo courtesy of NASA
1 of 7 | On August 30, 1983, Guion Bluford became the first Black astronaut in space. File Photo courtesy of NASA

Aug. 30 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 30 B.C., Cleopatra, queen of Egypt and lover of Julius Caesar and Mark Antony, killed herself following the defeat of her forces by Octavian, the future first emperor of Rome.

Advertisement

In 1780, Gen. Benedict Arnold betrayed the United States when he promised secretly to surrender the fort at West Point to the British army. He fled to England and died in poverty.

In 1918, Fanta Kaplan, a member of the Socialist Revolutionary Party, attempted to assassinate Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Lenin, shooting him twice. He survived wounds to each shoulder, one of which pierced his lung.

In 1945, Gen. Douglas MacArthur landed in Japan to oversee the country's formal surrender at the end of World War II. MacArthur told United Press Japan's "punishment for her sins, which is just beginning, will be long and bitter."

In 1954, Hurricane Carol prompted evacuations along the North Carolina coast. The storm later battered states along the northern eastern seaboard and killed 72 people.

In 1963, a hotline was established between Washington, D.C., and Moscow, allowing President John F. Kennedy direct phone access to the Kremlin for the first time.

Advertisement

In 1967, the nomination of Thurgood Marshall to the U.S. Supreme Court was confirmed. Marshall was the first African American to sit on the court.

File Photo courtesy Library of Congress

In 1983, Guion Bluford became the first Black American astronaut in space aboard the Challenger as part of the STS-8 mission. Bluford participated in four Space Shuttle missions, his final in 1992.

In 1994, the Lockheed and Martin Marietta corporations agreed to a merger that would create the largest U.S. defense contractor.

In 2003, more than 120 people, including prominent Shiite cleric Ayatollah Mohammad Baqir al-Hakim, were killed in a bomb attack on Iraq's Imam Ali Mosque.

In 2011, two senior U.S. Justice Department officials charged with overseeing the failed government gun-smuggling "sting" operation dubbed "Fast and Furious" were replaced amid bitter congressional criticism of the mission. The plan was to pass thousands of weapons to suspected Mexican gun smugglers and trace them to drug leaders, but hundreds of firearms were lost, some showing up at crime scenes, including the 2010 slaying of a U.S. Border Patrol agent.

Advertisement

In 2021, the United States completed its evacuation mission at the international airport in Afghanistan, officially bringing an end to the longest war in U.S. history.

In 2022, Mikhail Gorbachev, the president of the former Soviet Union, died at the age of 91.

File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

Read More

Latest Headlines

Hurricane Franklin generates life-threatening surf, rip currents along U.S. east coast
World News // 3 days ago
Hurricane Franklin generates life-threatening surf, rip currents along U.S. east coast
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Hurricane Franklin is generating life-threatening surf and rip currents on Bermuda and large parts of the U.S. east coast, forecasters said Tuesday night.
Idalia forecast to hit Florida as Category 4 hurricane on Wednesday
U.S. News // 2 days ago
Idalia forecast to hit Florida as Category 4 hurricane on Wednesday
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Forecasters are warning that Idalia had rapidly intensified overnight into a "major hurricane" with expectations of it being "an extremely dangerous" category 4 storm when it hits Florida on Wednesday morning.
U.S. authorities dismantle massive malware network
U.S. News // 29 minutes ago
U.S. authorities dismantle massive malware network
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- U.S. authorities and their European partners have dismantled a massive malware network that has been used by prolific ransomeware groups to extort tens of millions of dollars from victims worldwide.
UPI Almanac for Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023
Top News // 52 minutes ago
UPI Almanac for Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023
On Aug. 30, 1983, Guion Bluford became the first Black American astronaut in space.
Biden admin. announces another security package for Ukraine
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Biden admin. announces another security package for Ukraine
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- The Biden administration has announced another package of weapons, missiles and munitions for Ukraine, as Kyiv makes advances in its counteroffensive against Russia.
Judge tosses lawsuit challenging Wyoming sorority's induction of transgender student
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Judge tosses lawsuit challenging Wyoming sorority's induction of transgender student
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit challenging the induction of a transgender woman at the University of Wyoming's Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority.
'Now is the time to leave,' DeSantis warns as Hurricane Idalia closes in on Florida
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
'Now is the time to leave,' DeSantis warns as Hurricane Idalia closes in on Florida
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Hurricane Idalia, which struck western Cuba as a tropical storm, strengthened to Category 2 on Tuesday and barreled toward Florida's west coast where it is forecast to make landfall as a Category 4 hurricane Wednesday.
Land search for Maui wildfire victims ends, moves to ocean
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Land search for Maui wildfire victims ends, moves to ocean
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- The search on land for victims of the Maui wildfires has ended, with 99% of Lahaina searched. The work to find victims will now move to the ocean, according to officials.
Hawaiian Electric pushes back against Maui lawsuit over deadly blaze
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Hawaiian Electric pushes back against Maui lawsuit over deadly blaze
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Hawaii's electric utility is pushing back against a Maui County lawsuit blaming it for the devastating wildfire that destroyed thousands of properties and killed more than 100 people.
Canada warns LGBTQ travelers of visiting the United States
World News // 5 hours ago
Canada warns LGBTQ travelers of visiting the United States
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- The Canadian government on Tuesday issued an advisory warning LGBTQ travelers of the dangers of visiting the United States.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ukraine says forces reclaimed village of Robotyne amid 'fierce resistance'
Ukraine says forces reclaimed village of Robotyne amid 'fierce resistance'
Idalia forecast to hit Florida as Category 4 hurricane on Wednesday
Idalia forecast to hit Florida as Category 4 hurricane on Wednesday
In visit to Vietnam next week, Joe Biden to tout high-tech opportunities
In visit to Vietnam next week, Joe Biden to tout high-tech opportunities
Water main built in 1896 bursts in Times Square disrupting subway service
Water main built in 1896 bursts in Times Square disrupting subway service
Meta says it disrupted Chinese covert influence operation spanning various platforms
Meta says it disrupted Chinese covert influence operation spanning various platforms
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement