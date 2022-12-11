Advertisement
Top News
Dec. 11, 2022 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Apollo 17 lands on moon

On Dec. 11, 1972, Apollo 17 landed on the moon, the final Apollo lunar landing.

By UPI Staff
1/5
On December 11, 1972, Apollo 17 landed on the moon, the final Apollo lunar landing. File Photo courtesy of NASA
On December 11, 1972, Apollo 17 landed on the moon, the final Apollo lunar landing. File Photo courtesy of NASA

Dec. 11 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1816, Indiana joined the United States as its 19th state.

Advertisement

In 1936, Britain's King Edward VIII abdicated to marry American divorcee Wallis Warfield Simpson. His brother succeeded to the throne as King George VI.

In 1941, four days after Japan attacked Pearl Harbor, Germany and Italy declared war on the United States.

In 1946, UNICEF was established.

In 1951, Joe DiMaggio announced his retirement from baseball.

UPI File Photo

In 1964, Ernesto "Che" Guevara addressed the United Nations General Assembly.

In 1972, Apollo 17 landed on the moon. It was the final Apollo lunar landing. Ron Evans was the command module pilot and Eugene Cernan and Harrison Schmitt walked on the surface during the mission. Cernan was the last to re-enter their lunar module -- the last man on the moon.

In 1984, a nativity scene was displayed near the White House for the first time since courts ordered it removed in 1973.

Advertisement

In 1994, up to 40,000 Russian troops invaded Chechnya, a semi-autonomous Republic on Russia's border with Georgia, to put down a secessionist rebellion.

In 1995, two Japanese cult members admitted they released toxic sarin gas in Tokyo subway trains that killed 12 people in March.

In 2001, the United States filed its first charges in the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, accusing Zacarias Moussaoui, a French citizen of Moroccan descent, of conspiring with others to carry out the assault.

In 2004, Vienna doctors treating the mystery illness of Ukrainian opposition leader Viktor Yushchenko determined he was poisoned with dioxin while campaigning for president.

File Photo by Sergey Starostenko/UPI

In 2006, Jewish groups worldwide expressed anger as Iran opened a two-day conference in Tehran to determine if the Holocaust was reality or myth.

In 2008, Bernard Madoff, an investment manager, was arrested and charged with defrauding clients of up to $50 billion in what may have been the largest swindle in Wall Street history. U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission officials said he ran a multibillion-dollar Ponzi scheme. In June 2009, Madoff was sentenced to 150 years in prison.

Advertisement

In 2010, police said Mark Madoff, the 46-year-old eldest son of convicted multibillion-dollar Wall Street swindler Bernard Madoff, hanged himself in his New York apartment on the second anniversary of his father's arrest.

In 2020, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued emergency use authorization for Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine, the first given approval in the United States.

In 2021, Alabama sophomore quarterback Bryce Young won the Heisman Trophy.

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Read More

UPI Archives: Apollo 17 words remain for next visitor UPI Archives: Apollo 17 lands right on target, in great shape

Latest Headlines

UPI Almanac for Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022
Top News // 41 minutes ago
UPI Almanac for Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022
On Dec. 11, 1972, Apollo 17 landed on the moon, the final Apollo lunar landing.
Florida teacher fired after allegedly accusing praying Muslim students of performing 'magic'
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Florida teacher fired after allegedly accusing praying Muslim students of performing 'magic'
Dec. 10 (UPI) -- A teacher at a charter school in Florida has been fired after she allegedly accused praying Muslim students of performing "magic," school officials said.
Some of world's top artists, musicians sign letter of support for people of Iran
World News // 5 hours ago
Some of world's top artists, musicians sign letter of support for people of Iran
Dec. 10 (UPI) -- Some of the world's top creatives, from musicians such as Pink Floyd's Roger Waters to artists whose works have been displayed in institutions like the Museum of Modern Art in New York City, signed the open letter.
Nobel ceremony returns to full glamour since COVID; Peace Prize winners blast Putin
World News // 7 hours ago
Nobel ceremony returns to full glamour since COVID; Peace Prize winners blast Putin
Dec. 10 (UPI) -- The banquet to award new Nobel winners in Stockholm returned to its pre-pandemic glamour Saturday as Peace Prize winners blasted Russian President Vladimir Putin for his war in Ukraine during a separate ceremony in Oslo.
Two Jan. 6 rioters sentenced to four years in prison
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Two Jan. 6 rioters sentenced to four years in prison
Dec. 10 (UPI) -- Two men who participated in the Jan. 6, 2021, breach of the Capitol building in Washington D.C. have been sentenced to four years in prison for their roles in the incident, prosecutors announced.
Driver in deadly Mass. Apple store crash released on bail
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Driver in deadly Mass. Apple store crash released on bail
Dec. 10 (UPI) -- The driver who crashed his SUV into a Massachusetts Apple store last month, killing one man and injuring 18 others, has been released on bail, officials confirmed.
Mich. AG vows to appeal order dropping charges against ex-Gov. Snyder
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Mich. AG vows to appeal order dropping charges against ex-Gov. Snyder
Dec. 10 (UPI) -- Michigan prosecutors say they will appeal a court decision dismissing charges against former Gov. Rick Synder for his actions during the Flint water crisis.
Obama, Kishida call for abolition of nuclear weapons at Hiroshima meeting
World News // 12 hours ago
Obama, Kishida call for abolition of nuclear weapons at Hiroshima meeting
Dec. 10 (UPI) -- Former U.S. President Barack Obama and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida called for a world without nuclear weapons at a nuclear disarmament conference Saturday in Japan.
Sheriff: Top Fla. GOP donor was under investigation at time of death
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Sheriff: Top Fla. GOP donor was under investigation at time of death
Dec. 10 (UPI) -- A major Republican donor and supporter of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was under investigation at the time of his death this week, sheriff's officials say.
Missing S.C. 5-year-old located; dad arrested in mom's slaying
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Missing S.C. 5-year-old located; dad arrested in mom's slaying
Dec. 10 (UPI) -- Five-year-old Aspen Jeter, a South Carolina girl missing since Thanksgiving when her mother was found slain, has been safely located and her father has been arrested, police said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

1 killed, 12 injured in powerful explosion on island of Jersey
1 killed, 12 injured in powerful explosion on island of Jersey
Putin suggests Russia may abandon 'first use' nuclear doctrine
Putin suggests Russia may abandon 'first use' nuclear doctrine
Missing S.C. 5-year-old located; dad arrested in mom's slaying
Missing S.C. 5-year-old located; dad arrested in mom's slaying
Police warn amateur detectives in unsolved Idaho student slayings
Police warn amateur detectives in unsolved Idaho student slayings
Kari Lake files lawsuit seeking to overturn results of Arizona election
Kari Lake files lawsuit seeking to overturn results of Arizona election
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement