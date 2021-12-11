Alabama quarterback Bryce Young wins Heisman Trophy

1/5

University of Alabama quarterback Bryce Young holds the Heisman Trophy after his was announced as he winner in New York City on Saturday night. Photo courtesy of The Heisman Trust | License Photo

Dec. 11 (UPI) -- Alabama sophomore quarterback Bryce Young won the 2021 Heisman Trophy on Saturday at the Jazz at Lincoln Center concert venue in New York City. "This is amazing," Young said when his name was announced as the winner. He then thanked an array of people, from his parents to his coaches, for his success. Advertisement

Nearly 900 sports journalists, 57 living former Heisman Trophy winners and fans voted to determine the winner of the award, presented annually to the most outstanding player in college football.

Young received 684 first-place votes. Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson finished second, Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett finished third and Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud finished fourth.

Young, 20, also won the Maxwell Award, presented annually to the College Football Player of the Year, and the Davey O'Brien Award, given to the best quarterback, earlier this week.

He completed 68% of his throws for 4,322 yards, 43 scores and four interceptions in 13 games this season for No. 1 Alabama. He also led the Crimson Tide to a 12-1 record and a spot in the College Football Playoffs Semifinals.

Young's passing touchdown total ranks second among all Division I Football Bowl Subdivision quarterbacks. He ranks fourth in passing yards.

Advertisement

Young is Alabama's second-consecutive Heisman Trophy winner. Former Crimson Tide wide receiver DeVonta Smith won the honor in 2020. Each of Alabama's four Heisman Trophy victories came over the last 13 years.

Notre Dame and Ohio State, with seven wins apiece, have won the most Heisman Trophy awards. USC previously totaled seven, but former Trojans running back Reggie Bush surrendered his award in 2010 amid an NCAA investigation that determined he received improper benefits in college.

Young, Hutchinson, Pickett and Stroud were announced Monday as 2021 Heisman Trophy finalists.

Hutchinson, a senior, set Michigan's single-season sack record with 14 in 2021. That total ranks third among collegiate defenders. He also totaled 15.5 tackles for a loss so far in 2021.

Hutchinson totaled three sacks in Michigan's season-finale victory over rival Ohio State on Nov. 27 in Ann Arbor, Mich.

Pickett, a redshirt senior, was the ACC Player of the Year and the ACC Offensive Player of the Year. He led Pittsburgh to its first ACC Championship victory in school history.

He also set school records with 4,319 passing yards and 42 touchdown passes, against just seven interceptions. His touchdown pass total in 2021 trails only Western Kentucky's Bailey Zappe (56) and Young (43).

Advertisement

Stroud, a redshirt freshman, totaled 3,862 passing yards and 38 passing touchdowns for Ohio State. His 182.2 quarterback ranking is second-best in the country. His touchdown pass total ranks fifth and 70.9% completion percentage ranks sixth.

Stroud helped the Buckeyes' No. 1-ranked offense average 551.4 yards and 45.5 points per game.

Pickett and Hutchinson were named to the Walter Camp All-America Team on Thursday. Georgia's Jordan Davis won the Chuck Bednarik Award, as the Defensive Player of the Year. He also won the Outland Trophy as the best interior lineman.

Pittsburgh's Jordan Addison won the Biletnikoff Award as college football's outstanding receiver.

Michigan's Jake Moody won the Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award. San Diego State's Matt Araiza won the Ray Guy Award as the best punter.

Cincinnati's Coby Bryant won the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award as the best defensive back. Michigan State's Kenneth Walker III claimed the Doak Walker Award as the nation's premier running back.

Colorado State's Trey McBride was the John Mackey Award, given to the best tight end. Alabama's Will Anderson won the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, another Defensive Player of the Year honor.

Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell was named the Home Depot Coach of the Year for leading the Bearcats to a 13-0 record and a spot in the College Football Playoff Semifinals.

Advertisement

The No. 4 Bearcats face Alabama in the Cotton Bowl Classic, one of two College Football Playoff Semifinals, at 3:30 p.m. EST Dec. 31 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The winner battles the winner of the Orange Bowl -- between No. 3 Georgia and No. 2 Michigan -- in the College Football Playoff National Championship game Jan. 10 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.