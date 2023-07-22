U.S. women topple Vietnam 3-0 in World Cup, to face the Netherlands next

United States Women's National Team member Sophia Smith, shown in an April match against the Republic of Ireland, scored two goals against Vietnam in the first U.S. match on Saturday. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

July 22 (UPI) -- After disposing of Vietnam 3-0 in its World Cup opener, the United States Women's National Team will take on a tougher foe, the Netherlands, on Thursday in what will be a rematch of the 2019 final in which the Americans won their second consecutive title. For some observers, the Saturday match against Vietnam in Auckland, New Zealand, was more of a tune-up for harder games ahead including Thursday's battle in Wellington. Advertisement

"It was a good starting point for our team," forward Sophia Smith, who tallied two goals in the first half, told the media. "I know we have a lot more than we can give, a lot more to do, little things to work on."

The women were hard on themselves after the match, with several saying, in effect, they had not performed at a championship level.

"I could have scored maybe three or four more," said midfielder Lindsey Horan, who notched one goal. And veteran forward Alex Morgan, who missed a penalty kick, added, "I definitely had a couple I should have put away, for sure."

For 5-foot-6 Smith, who is new to this competition, "It was good just to get a World Cup Game under my belt, kind of see how it felt, know what to expect." And, she said, "I think it honestly makes me more excited for the next game."

Smith is among 13 teammates on the U.S. national team competing in their first World Cup. In addition to two goals, she notched an assist and received the Player of the Match award, presented to her by her father.

The 22-year-old from Winsor, Colo., was named U.S. Soccer Player of the Year in 2022 after leading the national team with 11 goals. Before that, her hopes were dashed when she was not chosen to travel with the U.S. team to the Tokyo Olympics.

"I remember obviously being sad and frustrated," she said. And the, she said, she decided to prove why coach Vlatko Andonovski should have taken her.

She's THAT girl. Great team win pic.twitter.com/6r9IV9XJcG— Alex Morgan (@alexmorgan13) July 22, 2023

Morgan posted a photo of Smith on Twitter after Saturday night's game, rading: "She's THAT Girl. Great team win."

It was always clear Smith was a talented forward, Andonovski said.