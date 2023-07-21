Trending
July 21, 2023 / 9:38 AM

Spain outshoots Costa Rica 45 to 1, dominates in Women's World Cup opener

By Alex Butler
Midfielder Aitana Bonmati of Spain (C) was named the Player of the Match in a 3-0 win over Costa Rica at the 2023 Women's World Cup on Friday in Wellington, New Zealand. Photo by Ritchie B. Tongo/EPA-EFE
July 21 (UPI) -- Spain, a favorite to win the 2023 Women's World Cup, unleashed 45 shots en route to a 3-0 domination of Costa Rica in its tournament opener Friday in Wellington, New Zealand.

"Getting this result is very positive," Spain midfielder Teresa Abelleira told reporters. "I really wanted to start [well] at this tournament."

Forward Aitana Bonmati and midfielder Esther Gonzalez scored for Spain. Costa Rica left back Valeria del Campo gave Spain an initial lead with an own goal in the 21st minute. Bonmati was named Player of the Match.

Spain, the No. 6 team in the world, controlled 61% of the possession, put a dozen shots on target and held Costa Rica to just one attempt on its net.

Thirty-four of Spain's 45 attempts came within the penalty area. The Spaniards out-passed the Costa Ricans 587 to 140. They also took 22 corner kicks.

Abelleira flicked a feed into the box for Gonzalez in the 21st minute to spark the first score.

Gonzalez took control of that pass, dribbled toward the left end line and fired a grounded cross in front of the goal. Goalie Daniela Solera got a touch on the cross, but the ball deflected off del Campo and went into the Costa Rica net.

Forward Athenea del Castillo dribbled through the Costa Rica box in the 23rd minute to setup the second goal. She lost control, but the ball was recovered by right back Ona Batlle.

The Spain defender then slid a pass to her left, finding Bonmati. The forward did a jab step to create separation from the Costa Rica defense. She finished the play with a left-footed shot just inside the left post.

Gonzalez scored the final goal of the game less than five minutes later.

Abelleira started that sequence with a curling cross from the right flank. Center midfielder Jenni Hermoso made contact with the ball for a header off the cross bar in the 27th minute. The ball then bounced out to Gonzalez, who used her left foot to fire a shot into the net from just a few yards out.

Solera went on to deny Hermoso on a penalty kick in the 34th minute. Neither team found the net for the remainder of the Group C opener.

Spain will face No. 77 Zambia in another Group C match at 3:30 a.m. EDT Wednesday at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand. Costa Rica will battle No. 11 Japan at 1 a.m. Wednesday at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin, New Zealand.

