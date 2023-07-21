Trending
July 21, 2023 / 8:49 AM

Nigeria draws with No. 6 Canada at Women's World Cup

By Alex Butler
Nigeria goalie Chiamaka Nnadozie (L) made several critical saves in a 0-0 draw with Canada at the 2023 Women's World Cup on Friday in Melbourne. Photo by Morgan Hancock/EPA-EFE
July 21 (UPI) -- No. 40 Nigeria was dominated in possession and shot attempts in a physical battle, but still managed a one-point draw with No. 6 Canada -- a favorite to advance from Group B -- early Friday at the 2023 World Cup.

The Nigerians, who entered the match with a 4-19-3 all-time Women's World Cup record, totaled just one shot on target in the 0-0 draw at AAMI Park in Melbourne.

"This is tournament football so we take a point out of today," Canada manager Bev Priestman told reporters. "We have to keep moving forward, we'll stay calm and we move on to the next task."

Canada out-possessed Nigeria 55% to 30% in the draw. The Canadians also outshot the Nigerians 14 to 10. Nigeria was called for 18 fouls, compared to just six for Canada. Midfielder Deborah Ajibola Abiodun also received a red card in stoppage time for stomping on the shin of Canada left back Ashley Lawrence.

Veteran striker Christine Sinclair rifled one of the game's first opportunities over the top-right corner of the Nigeria goal in the 9th minute.

Nigeria forward Toni Payne responded with a deep shot in the 23rd minute, but that attempt was denied by Canada goalie Kailen Sheridan. Canada and Nigeria continued to threaten throughout the first half, but neither team could find the net.

The best chance came in the 58th minute, when Canada earned a penalty kick. Nigeria goalie Chiamaka Nnadozie denied that attempt by Sinclair to keep the game scoreless at halftime.

Canada denied several more Nigerian attempts off a free kick in the 75th minute and neither team managed another close shot for the remainder of the match.

Canada will face No. 22 Ireland in another Group B match at 8 a.m. EDT Wednesday at HBF Park in Perth, Australia. Nigeria will face No. 10 Australia, the tournament co-host, at 6 a.m. Thursday at Suncorp Stadium in Milton, Australia.

Australia is the favorite to win Group B, with Canada predicted to earn the runner-up ticket to the Round of 16. Australia beat Ireland 1-0 on Thursday to take the lead in Group B. Canada and Nigeria are tied for second.

The winner of Group B will face the runner-up from Group D in the Round of 16. The Group B runner-up will face the Group D winner in the same round.

No. 4 England is expected to win Group D, which also features No. 13 Denmark, No. 14 China and No. 54 Haiti.

U.S. women's soccer team targets first-ever World Cup three-peat

