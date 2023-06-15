Trending
Soccer
June 15, 2023 / 12:44 PM

Manchester City-Burnley, Chelsea-Liverpool highlight 2023-24 Premier League openers

By Alex Butler
Midfielder Kevin de Bruyne (C) and Manchester City will face Burnley in their first game of the Premier League season Aug. 11 in Burnley, England. Photo by Michael Regan/EPA-EFE
June 15 (UPI) -- Defending champion Manchester City will face Burnley in the first game of the 2023-24 Premier League season, England's top soccer series announced Thursday. Chelsea will meet Liverpool in another first-week match.

Games for the 2023-24 Premier League campaign will air on NBC platforms, including the Peacock streaming service, in the United States. That broadcast schedule will be announced at a later time.

The Sky Blues, who won the Champions League title Saturday to complete the treble, will meet Burnley in the first game of the Premier League title defense at 3 p.m. EDT on Aug. 11 at Turf Moor in Burnley.

Arsenal will face Nottingham Forest in the next Premier League game at 7:30 a.m. Aug. 12 at Emirates Stadium in London.

RELATED Pep Guardiola to consider Manchester City exit in 2025

Five additional games will be held that Saturday.

AFC Bournemouth will take on West Ham United in the next match at 10 a.m. at Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth. Brighton & Hove Albion-Luton Town, Everton-Fulham and Sheffield United-Crystal Palace will be held at the same time Aug. 12.

Newcastle will battle Aston Villa in the final game of the day at 12:30 p.m. at St. James' Park in Newcastle upon Tyne.

Brentford will meet Tottenham Hotspur at 9 a.m. Aug. 13 at Gtech Community Stadium in Brentford. Chelsea will face Liverpool later that day at 11:30 a.m. at Stamford Bridge in London.

Match week 1 will end when Manchester United takes on the Wolverhampton Wanderers at 3 p.m. Aug. 14 at Old Trafford in Stretford. The full Premier League schedule features 38 match weeks. Each team will play 38 matches, or 380 games in total.

Premier League openers

Aug. 11

Manchester City at Burnley at 3 p.m.

Aug. 12

Nottingham Forest at Arsenal at 7:30 a.m.

West Ham at Bournemouth at 10 a.m.

Luton Town at Brighton at 10 a.m.

Fulham at Everton at 10 a.m.

Crystal Palace at Sheffield at 10 a.m.

Aston Villa at Newcastle at 12:30 p.m.

Aug. 13

Tottenham Hotspur at Brentford at 9 a.m.

Liverpool at Chelsea at 11:30 a.m.

Aug. 14

Wolves at Manchester United at 3 p.m.

