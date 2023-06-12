Pep Guardiola to consider Manchester City exit in 2025

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has two years remaining on his contract. Photo by Lindsey Parnaby/EPA-EFE

June 12 (UPI) -- Manager Pep Guardiola, who led Manchester City to the 2022-23 Champions League title, will consider leaving the Sky Blues when his contract expires in 2025. Sources told ESPN, the Guardian and The Times about the potential move. Guardiola's Sky Blues completed the treble -- winning Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League titles in the same year -- with a 1-0 Champions League final triumph over Inter Milan on Saturday in Istanbul. Advertisement

The Sky Blues became the first England-based team to accomplish that feat since Manchester United in 1999. Guardiola is also the only coach to win a treble with two different clubs. He led Barcelona to La Liga, Copa del Rey (Spanish Cup) and Champions League titles in 2008-09.

Guardiola, 52, started his managerial career at Barcelona in 2007. He took over the first team in 2008. He left Barcelona in 2012 to coach Bayern Munich of the German Bundesliga. Guardiola took over at Manchester City in 2016.

Guardiola led the Sky Blues to a third-place finish in the Premier League in his first season. They lost in the semifinals of the FA Cup and Round of 16 at the 2016-17 Champions League. The Sky Blues won the Premier League and advanced to the Championship League quarterfinals in 2017-18.

The Sky Blues won Premier League and FA Cup titles, but lost in the Champions League quarterfinals the next season. They failed to win any of those titles in 2019-20, but reclaimed the Premier League title and finished second in the Champions League during their 2020-21 campaign.

The Sky Blues won another Premier League title in 2021-22, but lost in the semifinals in the FA Cup and Champions League.

Guardiola signed a two-year contract extension in November.

"I can't say thank you enough to everyone at the club for trusting me," Guardiola said in a news release. "I am happy and comfortable here. I have everything I need to do my job as best as possible."

Manchester City will face Bayern Munich in a friendly July 26 in Tokyo.