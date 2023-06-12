Advertisement
Soccer
June 12, 2023 / 2:21 PM

Pep Guardiola to consider Manchester City exit in 2025

By Alex Butler
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has two years remaining on his contract. Photo by Lindsey Parnaby/EPA-EFE
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has two years remaining on his contract. Photo by Lindsey Parnaby/EPA-EFE

June 12 (UPI) -- Manager Pep Guardiola, who led Manchester City to the 2022-23 Champions League title, will consider leaving the Sky Blues when his contract expires in 2025.

Sources told ESPN, the Guardian and The Times about the potential move. Guardiola's Sky Blues completed the treble -- winning Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League titles in the same year -- with a 1-0 Champions League final triumph over Inter Milan on Saturday in Istanbul.

Advertisement

The Sky Blues became the first England-based team to accomplish that feat since Manchester United in 1999. Guardiola is also the only coach to win a treble with two different clubs. He led Barcelona to La Liga, Copa del Rey (Spanish Cup) and Champions League titles in 2008-09.

Guardiola, 52, started his managerial career at Barcelona in 2007. He took over the first team in 2008. He left Barcelona in 2012 to coach Bayern Munich of the German Bundesliga. Guardiola took over at Manchester City in 2016.

RELATED Lionel Messi says he 'never wanted' to join PSG

Guardiola led the Sky Blues to a third-place finish in the Premier League in his first season. They lost in the semifinals of the FA Cup and Round of 16 at the 2016-17 Champions League. The Sky Blues won the Premier League and advanced to the Championship League quarterfinals in 2017-18.

Advertisement

The Sky Blues won Premier League and FA Cup titles, but lost in the Champions League quarterfinals the next season. They failed to win any of those titles in 2019-20, but reclaimed the Premier League title and finished second in the Champions League during their 2020-21 campaign.

The Sky Blues won another Premier League title in 2021-22, but lost in the semifinals in the FA Cup and Champions League.

RELATED Lionel Messi agrees to join MLS club Inter Miami

Guardiola signed a two-year contract extension in November.

"I can't say thank you enough to everyone at the club for trusting me," Guardiola said in a news release. "I am happy and comfortable here. I have everything I need to do my job as best as possible."

Manchester City will face Bayern Munich in a friendly July 26 in Tokyo.

RELATED Tottenham hires Ange Postecoglou as new manager

Latest Headlines

In announcing corporate layoffs, Grubhub cites rising staff, operating costs
U.S. News // 17 minutes ago
In announcing corporate layoffs, Grubhub cites rising staff, operating costs
June 12 (UPI) -- The CEO of GrubHub announced Monday that the company is laying off about 15% of its corporate workforce in an attempt to curb rising operating and staff costs.
Baby fox with litter stuck around its neck rescued in Britain
Odd News // 30 minutes ago
Baby fox with litter stuck around its neck rescued in Britain
June 12 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Britain said a baby fox was rescued after wandering around for three weeks with a piece of litter stuck around its neck.
Second day of dental work forces Joe Biden to cancel White House events
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Second day of dental work forces Joe Biden to cancel White House events
June 12 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden had to cancel events at the White House Monday because of a root canal procedure.
Missing dog travels through miles of underground water tunnels in Pennsylvania
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Missing dog travels through miles of underground water tunnels in Pennsylvania
June 12 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Pennsylvania said a missing dog was found and safely returned to her owners after traveling several miles through an underground water system.
New York Fed: Consumer expectations on short-term inflation hit two-year low
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
New York Fed: Consumer expectations on short-term inflation hit two-year low
June 12 (UPI) -- Short-term expectations on consumer-level inflation slumped to the lowest level in two years, though consumers said their own financial situation was somewhat worse for wear, the New York Fed said Monday.
10-foot crocodile removed from Florida swimming pool
Odd News // 1 hour ago
10-foot crocodile removed from Florida swimming pool
June 12 (UPI) -- A Florida Keys family called in some help from experts when they arrived home and found a 10-foot crocodile swimming in their pool.
George Soros hands empire reins to second-youngest son
World News // 2 hours ago
George Soros hands empire reins to second-youngest son
June 12 (UPI) -- Billionaire George Soros is handing over control of his multi-billion-dollar empire to his second-youngest son, the Wall Street Journal confirmed on Monday.
Authorities charge Australian bus driver on multiple counts in deadly bus crash
World News // 2 hours ago
Authorities charge Australian bus driver on multiple counts in deadly bus crash
June 12 (UPI) -- Australian authorities identified the bus driver of a coach that overturned late Sunday killing 10 wedding attendees and charged him with numerous counts in the incident.
GM to investment millions in assembly plant upgrades in Indiana
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
GM to investment millions in assembly plant upgrades in Indiana
June 12 (UPI) -- After a big spend in Michigan, automaker General Motors said Monday it was investing more than $600 million in Indiana to build the next generation of its full-sized, light-duty trucks.
Biden's dental procedure delays meeting with NATO Secretary Jens Stoltenberg
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Biden's dental procedure delays meeting with NATO Secretary Jens Stoltenberg
June 12 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden canceled a meeting Monday with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, where the two were expected to discuss the organization's summit in Lithuania in July as well as the situation in Ukraine.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

French Open: Novak Djokovic wins record 23rd Grand Slam title
French Open: Novak Djokovic wins record 23rd Grand Slam title
Arcangelo's win in Belmont Stakes leaves 3-year-old championship up for grabs
Arcangelo's win in Belmont Stakes leaves 3-year-old championship up for grabs
Nick Taylor sinks 72-foot putt to win Canadian Open
Nick Taylor sinks 72-foot putt to win Canadian Open
Giants RB Saquon Barkley uncertain about contract status, wants respect
Giants RB Saquon Barkley uncertain about contract status, wants respect
Nikola Jokic's balance, savant-like mind drive Nuggets close to NBA title
Nikola Jokic's balance, savant-like mind drive Nuggets close to NBA title
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement