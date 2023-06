Lionel Messi (L) scored in the second minute of Argentina's 2-0 win over Australia on Thursday in Beijing. Photo by Wu Hao/EPA-EFE

June 15 (UPI) -- Lionel Messi needed just 79 seconds to find the net, scoring the fastest goal of his career and leading Argentina to a 2-0 triumph over Australia in a friendly Thursday in Beijing. Midfielder Enzo Fernandez dribbled through the Aussie defense to spark the score. He then fired a pass to his right, finding Messi about 25 yards from the goal. Advertisement

Messi tapped the ball to his left before curling a shot from left to right, slipping the attempt between the left post and diving Australian goalie Mathew Ryan.

Argentine defender German Pezzella beat Ryan for a second time in the 68th minute.

Messi broke his previous mark for a quick score of 126 seconds, which he set in a Barcelona match against Chelsea in the 2018 Champions League Round of 16. Barcelona won that match 3-0, but lost to Roma in the quarterfinals.

His score Thursday also was his first since he announced he would leave French Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain and join MLS franchise Inter Miami.

Argentina will battle Indonesia in another friendly at 8:30 a.m. EDT Monday in Jakarta. Messi, 35, told reporters after Thursday's match that it will be "difficult" to play in another World Cup because of his age.

The next men's World Cup will be held in 2026 in Canada, Mexico and the United States.