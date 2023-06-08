Trending
Advertisement
Soccer
June 8, 2023 / 8:33 AM

Lionel Messi says he 'never wanted' to join PSG

By Alex Butler
Argentine striker Lionel Messi announced Thursday that he will join MLS club Inter Miami. File Photo by Chris Brunskill/UPI
Argentine striker Lionel Messi announced Thursday that he will join MLS club Inter Miami. File Photo by Chris Brunskill/UPI | License Photo

June 8 (UPI) -- Soccer icon Lionel Messi says he "never wanted" to join Paris Saint-Germain on the heels of his two-year tenure with the French soccer franchise, which ended with a Ligue 1 title and decision to join MLS.

Messi made the comment during a TV interview Wednesday with Sport and Mundo Deportivo. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner also used the interview to announce his decision to join Inter Miami, turning down offers from FC Barcelona and the Saudi Pro League.

Advertisement

Messi joined Barcelona in 2000. He left the club in 2021 to join PSG.

"I had to come to Paris, stay in a hotel for a long time with my family, with my children going to school and still being in the hotel," Messi told Sport and Mundo Deportivo. "We never, ever wanted to come.

RELATED Lionel Messi agrees to join MLS club Inter Miami

"It was very, very, very difficult, but the family supports me and it is a collective decision, not only mine. There is a tinge of sadness for them now, because while it was hard for them at the beginning, they are now more adapted to Paris.

"I have just had two years in which things were not great for the family and I didn't enjoy it. That month was spectacular for me when we won the World Cup, but apart from that, it has been a difficult time for me."

Advertisement

Messi agreed to a two-year deal, worth $34.6 million per season, with PSG. That pact, which expires later this month, included a third-year option. He said at the time that he wished he could have stayed at the Spanish La Liga club.

RELATED Soccer: Lionel Messi remains unsigned for next season, father says

Messi isn't expected to make his MLS debut until next month, at the earliest. The next MLS transfer window opens July 5.

Inter Miami will face the New England Revolution at 7:30 p.m. EDT Saturday at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. They have additional upcoming games scheduled June 24, July 1, 4, 8, 15, 21 and 25. Several outlets reported that Messi could make his debut during a game against Mexico's Cruz Azul on July 21 in Miami.

The least expensive tickets for that match were listed for more than $520 on the secondary markets as of Thursday morning.

RELATED Lionel Messi docuseries in the works at Apple TV+

Inter Miami sits in last place in the Eastern Conference, with five wins and 11 losses through 16 games.

RELATED Major League Soccer probes alleged racist remark uttered during match

Latest Headlines

EU sues Poland over new law designed to root out Russian influence
World News // 13 minutes ago
EU sues Poland over new law designed to root out Russian influence
June 8 (UPI) -- The European Commission filed a lawsuit against Poland in an effort to overturn a law that is intended to counter Russian influence in the country but which critics argue would serve to silence political opponents.
Rishi Sunak to push for 'joint British-U.S. leadership' on AI in D.C. trip
World News // 47 minutes ago
Rishi Sunak to push for 'joint British-U.S. leadership' on AI in D.C. trip
June 8 (UPI) -- British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will use his meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden in the White House on Thursday to throw a spotlight on the opportunities and challenges posed by Artificial Intelligence.
House panel cancels contempt vote on FBI chief Christopher Wray
U.S. News // 57 minutes ago
House panel cancels contempt vote on FBI chief Christopher Wray
June 8 (UPI) -- A House committee has canceled its contempt of Congress vote against FBI Director Christopher Wray after he agreed to allow members to view records of a source claiming to have evidence of Joe Biden being bribed.
Pope Francis resting in hospital after 3-hour surgery
World News // 2 hours ago
Pope Francis resting in hospital after 3-hour surgery
June 8 (UPI) -- Pope Francis is resting comfortably after a three-hour surgery on his abdominal wall where he did not face complications, the Vatican said on Thursday.
Zelensky visits flood devastated region, 8 people reported killed
World News // 2 hours ago
Zelensky visits flood devastated region, 8 people reported killed
June 8 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday visited the southern Kherson region inundated following the Kakhovka dam collapse as the first deaths were reported amid warnings of landmines swept away in flood.
France: Several stabbed in knife attack; assailant arrested
World News // 4 hours ago
France: Several stabbed in knife attack; assailant arrested
June 8 (UPI) -- Officials in France said several people, including children, were stabbed Thursday during a knife attack in the alpine town of Annecy.
Women's gymnastics has highest concussion risk among college sports in preseason
Health News // 4 hours ago
Women's gymnastics has highest concussion risk among college sports in preseason
Researchers studying preseason and regular season concussion rates in college sports found that women's gymnastics led all others for its concussion rate in the preseason.
Father of missing Minnesota woman's kids arrested after body found
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Father of missing Minnesota woman's kids arrested after body found
June 8 (UPI) -- Police in Minnesota investigating the disappearance of a Winona woman last seen late March have arrested and charged her ex-boyfriend after human remains were found Wednesday.
Air India: U.S.-bound passengers stranded in Russia back in the air
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Air India: U.S.-bound passengers stranded in Russia back in the air
June 8 (UPI) -- Hundreds of U.S.-bound passengers who were stranded in Russia where their flight made an emergency diversion due to engine problems landed early Thursday in San Francisco, Air India said.
Dozens of Chinese aircraft enter Taiwan air defense zone
World News // 7 hours ago
Dozens of Chinese aircraft enter Taiwan air defense zone
June 8 (UPI) -- Taiwan detected 37 sorties by Chinese military aircraft into its air defense identification zone Thursday, the island's Defense Ministry said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

French Open: Iga Swiatek overwhelms Coco Gauff in quarterfinal
French Open: Iga Swiatek overwhelms Coco Gauff in quarterfinal
NBA Finals: Nuggets rediscover hustle, take 2-1 series lead over Heat
NBA Finals: Nuggets rediscover hustle, take 2-1 series lead over Heat
Yankees to place Aaron Judge on injured list because of hurt toe
Yankees to place Aaron Judge on injured list because of hurt toe
Bills QB Josh Allen named cover athlete for 'Madden NFL 24'
Bills QB Josh Allen named cover athlete for 'Madden NFL 24'
Bills' Damar Hamlin fully practices for first time since cardiac arrest
Bills' Damar Hamlin fully practices for first time since cardiac arrest
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement