Liverpool's Andy Robertson (L) and assistant referee Constantine Hatzidakis were involved in a physical exchange Sunday at Anfield in Liverpool, England. Photo by Peter Powell/EPA-EFE

April 10 (UPI) -- Constantine Hatzidakis will not referee soccer games while being investigated by the Football Association for appearing to elbow Liverpool's Andy Robertson, Professional Game Match Officials Limited said Monday. The incident occurred at halftime of Liverpool's 2-2 Premier League draw with Arsenal on Sunday at Anfield in Liverpool, England. Advertisement

"PGMOL will not be appointing Constantine Hatzidakis to fixtures in any of the competition it serves whilst the Football Association investigates the incident involving the assistant referee and Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson at Anfield," PGMOL said in a statement.

Robertson walked toward Hatzidakis at the start of the exchange. Hatzidakis then raised his right elbow and flung it toward Robertson's face as he walked by the Liverpool left back.

"That's about a guy that will never linesman in the Premier League again." Rebecca Lowe, Tim Howard and @The2RobbiesNBC react to Andrew Robertson appearing to be elbowed in the face by a linesman. #MyPLMorning pic.twitter.com/FIVfcUkSMm— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) April 9, 2023

Robertson responded by yelling at the official and pointing to his chin, which Hatzidakis allegedly hit with his elbow. He was then restrained by teammates. Referee Paul Tierney issued Robertson a yellow card for his role in the incident. Hatzidakis remained on the sideline for the second half.

"I didn't see it," Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp told reporters. "I heard about it. The pictures speak for themselves, but I cannot say more."

Liverpool will play Leeds United in another Premier League game at 3 p.m. April 17 in Leeds, England. The Reds are 12-8-9 and sit in eighth place in the Premier League Standings. Arsenal (23-4-3) sits atop the Premier League standings.