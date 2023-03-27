Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
March 27, 2023 / 4:33 PM

Bear plays with soccer ball, climbs on trampoline in New York yard

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

March 27 (UPI) -- A New York woman who spotted a black bear playing in her yard captured video of the animal climbing onto her family's trampoline.

Anna Cory-Watson said she glanced out her window in Wappingers Falls and was shocked to see a bear investigating the various items in her yard.

Advertisement

"I was elated when I saw the bear outside my window," Cory-Watson told Newsweek. "I knew I was seeing something I was unlikely to ever see again. And that was before it started playing with the soccer ball. Everything that unfolded in front of me felt surreal."

Cory-Watson said she knew she had to document the visit.

"I immediately grabbed my phone and started taking pictures," she told The Dodo. "I couldn't believe it."

Cory-Watson's video, which she posted to YouTube, shows the bear playing with a soccer ball, wrestling with a garden hose, carrying a broom and tentatively bouncing on the trampoline.

"The bear played in our yard for a couple of hours," Cory-Watson said. "At one point we thought it had taken off but when it came back, it got in the trampoline."

Read More

Michigan woman forgets to check lottery ticket, wins $327,985 Relocated elk return to Utah golf course one week later Chimney sweep rescues trapped owl in New Hampshire home

Latest Headlines

Toast International Whiskey Day with five spirited odd news stories
Odd News // 55 minutes ago
Toast International Whiskey Day with five spirited odd news stories
March 27 (UPI) -- Monday marks International Whiskey Day, affording a perfect opportunity for connoisseurs to reflect on times the spirit has graced the odd news headlines.
Michigan woman forgets to check lottery ticket, wins $327,985
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Michigan woman forgets to check lottery ticket, wins $327,985
March 27 (UPI) -- A Michigan woman said the one time she forgot to check her Fantasy 5 lottery ticket the morning after the drawing turned out to be the time she won a $327,985 jackpot.
Relocated elk return to Utah golf course one week later
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Relocated elk return to Utah golf course one week later
March 27 (UPI) -- A herd of elk relocated from a Utah golf course near a pair of busy highways returned to the same spot a week later, officials confirmed.
Chimney sweep rescues trapped owl in New Hampshire home
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Chimney sweep rescues trapped owl in New Hampshire home
March 27 (UPI) -- A chimney sweep who visited a New Hampshire home to remove an animal from the chimney said he was surprised to discover the trespassing critter was an owl.
World's most premature triplets celebrate second birthday
Odd News // 5 hours ago
World's most premature triplets celebrate second birthday
March 27 (UPI) -- A trio of British siblings who recently celebrated their second birthday have been dubbed the world's most premature triplets by Guinness World Records.
Oakland Zoo recaptures fifth of six flying fugitives
Odd News // 7 hours ago
Oakland Zoo recaptures fifth of six flying fugitives
March 27 (UPI) -- A California zoo said a pied crow, a bird native to Africa, was captured after showing up on a resident's porch, leaving only one exotic bird on the loose after six escaped the facility.
Alberta woman earns world record for donating blood
Odd News // 3 days ago
Alberta woman earns world record for donating blood
March 24 (UPI) -- An 80-year-old Alberta woman who has been regularly donating blood for nearly six decades earned the Guinness World Record for the most whole blood donated (female).
Ohio truck driver wins $50,000 lottery prize in Kentucky
Odd News // 3 days ago
Ohio truck driver wins $50,000 lottery prize in Kentucky
March 24 (UPI) -- An Ohio truck driver whose route took him to Kentucky ended up buying a scratch-off lottery ticket during a lunch stop and won $50,000.
Colorado man becomes oldest to cross the Grand Canyon at 91
Odd News // 3 days ago
Colorado man becomes oldest to cross the Grand Canyon at 91
March 24 (UPI) -- A 91-year-old Colorado man took an approximately 24-mile trek to become the Guinness World Record holder for oldest person to cross the Grand Canyon rim-to-rim on foot.
Police divers discover 'body' reported in a canal was a mannequin
Odd News // 3 days ago
Police divers discover 'body' reported in a canal was a mannequin
March 24 (UPI) -- Police in Ontario said a dive team responding to a report of a suspected body floating in a canal recovered the reported remains and discovered it was a mannequin.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Hippo sneaks up on lions at South Africa dam
Hippo sneaks up on lions at South Africa dam
Relocated elk return to Utah golf course one week later
Relocated elk return to Utah golf course one week later
Alberta woman earns world record for donating blood
Alberta woman earns world record for donating blood
Colorado man becomes oldest to cross the Grand Canyon at 91
Colorado man becomes oldest to cross the Grand Canyon at 91
Maryland man was unaware of Powerball win for four months
Maryland man was unaware of Powerball win for four months
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement