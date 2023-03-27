Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

March 27 (UPI) -- A New York woman who spotted a black bear playing in her yard captured video of the animal climbing onto her family's trampoline.

Anna Cory-Watson said she glanced out her window in Wappingers Falls and was shocked to see a bear investigating the various items in her yard.

"I was elated when I saw the bear outside my window," Cory-Watson told Newsweek. "I knew I was seeing something I was unlikely to ever see again. And that was before it started playing with the soccer ball. Everything that unfolded in front of me felt surreal."

Cory-Watson said she knew she had to document the visit.

"I immediately grabbed my phone and started taking pictures," she told The Dodo. "I couldn't believe it."

Cory-Watson's video, which she posted to YouTube, shows the bear playing with a soccer ball, wrestling with a garden hose, carrying a broom and tentatively bouncing on the trampoline.

"The bear played in our yard for a couple of hours," Cory-Watson said. "At one point we thought it had taken off but when it came back, it got in the trampoline."