Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
March 27, 2023 / 1:59 PM

Chimney sweep rescues trapped owl in New Hampshire home

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

March 27 (UPI) -- A chimney sweep who visited a New Hampshire home to remove an animal from the chimney said he was surprised to discover the trespassing critter was an owl.

Kyle Ware of A Merrie Sweepe Chimney Service said he was called out to an Exeter home by a customer who reported an unidentified animal had been in their chimney for at least a couple of days.

Advertisement

Ware said he was shocked when he arrived and identified the creature.

"I was like, holy crap, there's an owl in here," Ware told WMUR-TV.

A Merrie Sweepe Chimney Service shared video of the rescue on Facebook.

"It bit me quite a bit, when it was inside of the fireplace," Ware said. "But once I got it out and I think it realized I was trying to help it, it calmed right down."

Ware said he took the owl outside, but it wasn't able to fly. He said the homeowner took the owl to a local wildlife center for rehabilitation.

Ware said he has removed squirrels and raccoons from chimneys before, but this was his first encounter with an owl.

Ohio's Cincinnati Animal Care detailed a similar case last week when officials were called to a home to investigate the cause of high carbon monoxide levels inside the house. The cause turned out to be an owl stuck in the chimney. It was rescued and released by Hamilton County Dog Wardens.

Advertisement

Read More

World's most premature triplets celebrate second birthday Oakland Zoo recaptures fifth of six flying fugitives Alberta woman earns world record for donating blood

Latest Headlines

Relocated elk return to Utah golf course one week later
Odd News // 29 minutes ago
Relocated elk return to Utah golf course one week later
March 27 (UPI) -- A herd of elk relocated from a Utah golf course near a pair of busy highways returned to the same spot a week later, officials confirmed.
World's most premature triplets celebrate second birthday
Odd News // 2 hours ago
World's most premature triplets celebrate second birthday
March 27 (UPI) -- A trio of British siblings who recently celebrated their second birthday have been dubbed the world's most premature triplets by Guinness World Records.
Oakland Zoo recaptures fifth of six flying fugitives
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Oakland Zoo recaptures fifth of six flying fugitives
March 27 (UPI) -- A California zoo said a pied crow, a bird native to Africa, was captured after showing up on a resident's porch, leaving only one exotic bird on the loose after six escaped the facility.
Alberta woman earns world record for donating blood
Odd News // 2 days ago
Alberta woman earns world record for donating blood
March 24 (UPI) -- An 80-year-old Alberta woman who has been regularly donating blood for nearly six decades earned the Guinness World Record for the most whole blood donated (female).
Ohio truck driver wins $50,000 lottery prize in Kentucky
Odd News // 2 days ago
Ohio truck driver wins $50,000 lottery prize in Kentucky
March 24 (UPI) -- An Ohio truck driver whose route took him to Kentucky ended up buying a scratch-off lottery ticket during a lunch stop and won $50,000.
Colorado man becomes oldest to cross the Grand Canyon at 91
Odd News // 3 days ago
Colorado man becomes oldest to cross the Grand Canyon at 91
March 24 (UPI) -- A 91-year-old Colorado man took an approximately 24-mile trek to become the Guinness World Record holder for oldest person to cross the Grand Canyon rim-to-rim on foot.
Police divers discover 'body' reported in a canal was a mannequin
Odd News // 3 days ago
Police divers discover 'body' reported in a canal was a mannequin
March 24 (UPI) -- Police in Ontario said a dive team responding to a report of a suspected body floating in a canal recovered the reported remains and discovered it was a mannequin.
Bear who twice escaped at Missouri zoo moving to new home in Texas
Odd News // 3 days ago
Bear who twice escaped at Missouri zoo moving to new home in Texas
March 24 (UPI) -- An escape artist bear who twice escaped from his enclosure at a Missouri zoo in a single month is being moved to a new home, officials announced.
New Tennessee distillery boasts world's longest bar
Odd News // 3 days ago
New Tennessee distillery boasts world's longest bar
March 24 (UPI) -- A new distillery in Tennessee broke a Guinness World Record when its bar was measured at 518 feet long.
Ham on the lam until loose piglet captured after 3 days of freedom in New Hampshire
Odd News // 3 days ago
Ham on the lam until loose piglet captured after 3 days of freedom in New Hampshire
March 23 (UPI) -- A piglet on the loose for multiple days in a New Hampshire town was captured by a local animal lover -- and the rescue was caught on video.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Hippo sneaks up on lions at South Africa dam
Hippo sneaks up on lions at South Africa dam
Alberta woman earns world record for donating blood
Alberta woman earns world record for donating blood
Colorado man becomes oldest to cross the Grand Canyon at 91
Colorado man becomes oldest to cross the Grand Canyon at 91
Maryland man was unaware of Powerball win for four months
Maryland man was unaware of Powerball win for four months
Nebraska coffee chain bakes world's largest cake ball
Nebraska coffee chain bakes world's largest cake ball
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement