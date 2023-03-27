Michigan woman forgets to check lottery ticket, wins $327,985

A Montmorency County, Mich., woman won a $327,985 Fantasy 5 lottery jackpot -- but didn't find out until several days after the drawing. Photo courtesy of the Michigan Lottery

March 27 (UPI) -- A Michigan woman said the one time she forgot to check her Fantasy 5 lottery ticket the morning after the drawing turned out to be the time she won a $327,985 jackpot. The 64-year-old Montmorency County woman told Michigan Lottery officials she bought her ticket for the March 13 Fantasy 5 drawing from the Family Fare store on County Road 612 in Lewiston.

"I play Fantasy 5 every day," the player said. "I usually check the winning numbers every morning, but for this drawing I completely forgot to check my ticket. When I was at the store a few days later, I saw the Fantasy 5 jackpot had reset, and I was bummed since it was starting to get big. That's when I remembered I hadn't checked my ticket, so I went to scan it on the lottery machine."

The woman's ticket matched all five numbers from the drawing: 19-21-31-32-35. She earned a $327,985 jackpot.

"As soon as the message came up saying to file a claim at the lottery office, I knew I was the big winner! I called my friend right away to tell her the good news," she said.

The woman said she plans to invest her winnings.

"Winning the lottery is still sinking in, but now that I am here claiming my prize, it's starting to feel a lot more real," she said.