Michigan woman forgets to check lottery ticket, wins $327,985

"I play Fantasy 5 every day," the player said. "I usually check the winning numbers every morning, but for this drawing I completely forgot to check my ticket. When I was at the store a few days later, I saw the Fantasy 5 jackpot had reset, and I was bummed since it was starting to get big. That's when I remembered I hadn't checked my ticket, so I went to scan it on the lottery machine."
The woman's ticket matched all five numbers from the drawing: 19-21-31-32-35. She earned a $327,985 jackpot.
"As soon as the message came up saying to file a claim at the lottery office, I knew I was the big winner! I called my friend right away to tell her the good news," she said.
The woman said she plans to invest her winnings.
"Winning the lottery is still sinking in, but now that I am here claiming my prize, it's starting to feel a lot more real," she said.