Soccer
April 9, 2023 / 5:10 PM

Major League Soccer probes alleged racist remark uttered during New York vs. San Jose match

By Joe Fisher
Major League Soccer will investigate an accusation that a player from the New York Red Bulls made a racist remark during a match with the San Jose Earthquakes. Photo by AnnRos/Pixabay
Major League Soccer will investigate an accusation that a player from the New York Red Bulls made a racist remark during a match with the San Jose Earthquakes. Photo by AnnRos/Pixabay

April 9 (UPI) -- Major League Soccer will investigate an accusation that a player from the New York Red Bulls made a racist remark during a match with the San Jose Earthquakes.

Following Saturday's match, which ended in a 1-1 tie, Earthquakes forward Jeremy Ebobisse alleged that he heard a player from the Red Bulls use a racial slur during the game, CNN reports. Ebobisse said the comment was not directed at anyone in particular but he indicated he knew which player made it.

Ebobisse did not name the player that allegedly made the remark.

In a statement from the MLS Communications team on Twitter, the league said it will begin an investigation "promptly."

According to the statement, the incident occurred around the 54th minute of the match.

"MLS has zero tolerance for abusive and offensive language and takes these allegations seriously," MLS Communications said in a statement. "An investigation into this matter will begin promptly. Further information will be provided upon completion of that investigation."

The Red Bulls intend to cooperate with the investigation, the team said in a statement Saturday.

The Earthquakes also support the investigation.

"Our club does not tolerate any form of racism or abuse and we stand with our players following these very serious accusations," the team said in a statement. "This language has no place in our game."

San Jose led the game late after Cristian Espinoza's goal in the 80th minute. New York's Tom Barlow tied the game in extra time to finish the game in a draw.

