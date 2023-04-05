'Ted Lasso' honors late soccer journalist Grant Wahl

1/4

Actor Jason Sudeikis portrays AFC Richmond coach Ted Lasso in the Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso. Photo courtesy of Apple TV+

April 5 (UPI) -- The latest episode of Ted Lasso features tributes to longtime soccer journalist Grant Wahl, who died in December while covering the 2022 World Cup. Wahl died of an aneurysm in his heart on Dec. 10 in Qatar. He was 48. Advertisement

Season 3, Episode 4, called "Big Week," was released Wednesday. The fictional team AFC Richmond makes a reference to Wahl during a scene filmed inside the locker room.

Coach Beard, played by Brendan Hunt, walks into the area while carrying the book The Beckham Experiment: How the World's Most Famous Athlete Tried to Conquer America. Wahl wrote the New York Time's bestseller, which was released in 2010.

The episode ends with another nod to the soccer journalist, with "in memory of Grant Wahl" listed in the credits.

Wahl often posted about his support for the show on social media. He also posted a photo of himself with Hunt last year while the two toured Richmond, England. Wahl went on to publish a story about the show and its setting on his blog.

He also interviewed actor Jason Sudeikis, who plays Ted Lasso, and other actors from the show for his podcast.

Hunt told the Hollywood Reporter that the book was initially planned as an Easter egg, or hidden message, at the time the scene was filmed. It became a tribute after Wahl's death. Hunt also said Wahl often helped out writers of the show with storylines.

Free to read: My Walking Tour of Richmond from Ted Lasso's Brendan Hunt. And a dose of feel-good that I didn't realize how much I needed. Huge thanks to @brendanhunting. Story: https://t.co/Wnumf6MgYd pic.twitter.com/FcTcuDnWjK— Subscribe to GrantWahl.com (@GrantWahl) October 12, 2022

"When we knew we were going to have the storyline of [character] Trent Crimm embedded with the team, we thought about reporters who've done that -- John Feinstein came to mind, and Grant as well," Hunt told the Hollywood reporter.

"Specifically, because Grant's book is about football, but also about the arrival of a superstar and the change of a culture with David Beckham, we went to him right away."

The next episode of Ted Lasso will be released April 12.