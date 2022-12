France's Kylian Mbappe jostles with Poland's Matty Cash during France's 3-1 win in the World Cup Round of 16 on Sunday. Photo by Georgi Licovski/EPA-EFE.

Dec. 4 (UPI) -- Kylian Mbappe netted two goals and Olivier Giroud became France's all-time leading scorer in a dominant 3-1 win over Poland Sunday. With the victory, France advances to the World Cup quarterfinals to face the winner of England vs. Senegal played later Sunday. Advertisement

Giroud was aggressive out the gate for Les Bleus, but he missed an early opportunity to open up the day's scoring. The forward was fed by Ousmane Dembele for a chance at an open net goal but could not corral the pass. Then at the 44-minute mark, Giroud turned in his 52nd goal for the French national team, surpassing Thierry Henry for the most goals in team history.

From there it became the Mbappe show. The versatile scorer put in a laser at 75 minutes to put France up 2-0. His third goal and fifth of the tournament came in the corner of the net at 90 minutes.

Poland received a late opportunity to avoid the shutout after a handball by Dayot Upamecano. Robert Lewandowski lined up for the penalty kick and missed, but was awarded another shot by the official. He made good on the second chance to make it 3-1 France.

France carried an edge in possession and was the more aggressive team at the goal. It put eight shots on goal to Poland's three. Les Bleus had a 16-12 shot advantage overall and took seven corner kicks.

Poland's goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny had five saves.