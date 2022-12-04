England beats Senegal to advance to World Cup quarterfinals

1/6

England pose for a team photograph ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 match at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar on Sunday. Photo by Chris Brunskill/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 4 (UPI) -- England was patient early before pushing the pedal down in a 3-0 shutout against Senegal in the Qatar World Cup round of 16 on Sunday. The win sets England up for a date against France in the World Cup quarter\finals on Saturday. France defeated Poland 3-1 earlier in the day Sunday. Advertisement

The Three Lions were methodical through the first 30 minutes of the game against Senegal, dominating possession but waiting to strike. Senegal's Boulaye Dia tried to break the game open minutes into play to no avail. England's slow pace disrupted any rhythm its opponents tried to establish.

At 23 minutes, Krépin Diatta gave Senegal perhaps its best chance to get on the board, stealing an attempted clearance by England. Defender John Stones was able to nick the ball away and England quickly pushed itself out of trouble.

Just before the 40-minute mark Jude Bellingham hooked up with Jordan Henderson who knocked in the first goal of the day in the corner of the net. Right before the half Harry Kane made it 2-0 England. Henderson broke up a push from Senegal and moved it up the field, ultimately finding Kane who had one defender and a goalkeeper to beat.

By halftime from Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, England established control and it would not let up in the second half. At about 60 minutes of play Bukayo Saka gave England an insurmountable 3-0 lead. It was his third goal in Qatar.

England's 12 goals so far matches its best in any World Cup.

"We'll enjoy this one, but our focus turns to France. It'll be a really tough game," Kane said, according to the Guardian.

"They're reigning champions, it'll be a good battle. We'll recover nicely and get ready for the game."

England controlled the time of possession and put four shots on goal. Senegal took 10 shots with one on goal.