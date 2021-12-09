Trending
Advertisement
Soccer
Dec. 9, 2021 / 7:57 AM

Champions League soccer: Bayern Munich eliminates Barcelona

By Alex Butler
Champions League soccer: Bayern Munich eliminates Barcelona
Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski (L) assisted his team's first score in a 3-0 Champions League win over Barcelona on Wednesday in Munich, Germany. Photo by Philipp Guelland/EPA-EFE

Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Thomas Muller, Leroy Sane and Jamal Musiala each scored to lead Bayern Munich to a 3-0 victory over Barcelona, knocking the Spanish La Liga power out of the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League soccer tournament.

The group stage shutout occurred Wednesday in Munich, Germany. Barcelona failed to advance to the tournament's Round of 16 for the first time since 2004, Lionel Messi's first season with the team.

Advertisement

"Against Barca it just kind of clicks for me," Muller told reporters. "We played well. Of course, not everything was perfect.

"When you play Barca, who always press high and try to put you under pressure, there's space for our wide players. Sometimes the timing of the passes and the runs weren't ideal. We could have done more in the second half. But we had fun."

RELATED Soccer: Messi totals 3 assists, Neymar stretchered off in PSG win

Muller drew first blood in the 34th minute of the Group E matchup at Allianz Arena. Striker Robert Lewandowski ran up the left flank to spark the score. He received a long through ball and dribbled around a defender when he reached the box.

Advertisement

He finished the play with a short chip toward the far post. Muller ran into the area and headed the feed over the goal line.

Sane doubled the advantage just before halftime. Midfielder Kingsley Coman dribbled about 40 yards from the goal and sent a short pass to Sane to his left to set up that score. Sane took a touch inside and fired a 30-yard shot.

RELATED Portugal, Italy draw same group for World Cup qualifier playoff

The powerful attempt curved from right to left and beat Marc-Andre ter Stegen in the 43rd minute.

Musiala scored the final goal in the 62nd minute. Defender Alphonso Davies received a long pass on the left flank and dribbled into the box to start that sequence.

Davies passed to his right just as he reached the end line. The short feed found Musiala, who finished the play with a one-touch shot into the far-post netting.

Bayern won Group E with a perfect 6-0 record and a 22-3 goal differential. Barcelona finished third in the group, with two wins, three losses and a draw.

"We need to start a new stage in Barcelona history," Barcelona manager Xavi told reporters. "We shouldn't settle to be where we are at the moment.

"We are going to work hard and will give everything we have to get the club back to where it deserves to be."

Advertisement

Bayern hosts Mainz in a German Bundesliga matchup at 9:30 a.m. EST Saturday at Allianz Arena. The German squad finds out its next Champions League opponent through the Round of 16 draw, which takes place Monday in Nyon, Switzerland.

Barcelona faces Osasuna in La Liga at 10:15 a.m. Sunday at El Sadar Stadium in Pamplona, Spain.

Latest Headlines

Texas energy regulators, gas industry say state's power grid ready for winter
U.S. News // 22 minutes ago
Texas energy regulators, gas industry say state's power grid ready for winter
MIDLAND, Texas, Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Following Gov. Greg Abbott's recent guarantee that the lights will stay on this winter, Texas energy regulators and the oil and gas industry tried to assure Texans that the state's power grid is ready for colder weather.
Under proposal, young New Zealanders would be banned from smoking for life
World News // 38 minutes ago
Under proposal, young New Zealanders would be banned from smoking for life
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- New Zealand unveiled a lofty plan Thursday that's designed to protect young people from the dangers of smoking -- a ban on cigarettes for as long as they live.
Biden aims to unite nations against authoritarianism at Summit for Democracy
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Biden aims to unite nations against authoritarianism at Summit for Democracy
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will open the long-awaited, U.S. organized Summit for Democracy at the White House on Thursday -- a virtual event that will include more than 100 countries.
Former Sen. Bob Dole to be honored, lie in state at U.S. Capitol Thursday
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Former Sen. Bob Dole to be honored, lie in state at U.S. Capitol Thursday
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Bob Dole, former U.S. senator from Kansas and Republican presidential nominee who died early this week, will be memorialized and lie in state in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on Thursday.
NASA's eventual farewell to tiny Mars helicopter could be emotional
Science News // 4 hours ago
NASA's eventual farewell to tiny Mars helicopter could be emotional
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Tears most likely will flow at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, Calif., when the extremely successful Mars helicopter Ingenuity sends its last transmission and goes quiet on the Red Planet.
Omicron variant another hit to mental health of exhausted U.S. population
Health News // 6 hours ago
Omicron variant another hit to mental health of exhausted U.S. population
The COVID-19 pandemic brought panic, with waves of infection and death, including the Delta variant this year. Vaccines offer some hope, but the Omicron variant is sending people on another emotional roller coaster.
MRI may spot concussion-linked CTE in living patients
Health News // 7 hours ago
MRI may spot concussion-linked CTE in living patients
The concussion-linked brain condition known as chronic traumatic encephalopathy can only be diagnosed after death via autopsy. But a new study suggests that MRI may be able to detect CTE while people are still alive.
Facing contempt proceedings, Mark Meadows sues Nancy Pelosi, Jan. 6 panel
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Facing contempt proceedings, Mark Meadows sues Nancy Pelosi, Jan. 6 panel
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows on Wednesday sued House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the Jan. 6 select committee after the panel said it plans to move forward with criminal contempt proceedings against him.
Storm Barra crashes into Ireland, Britain with deadly force
World News // 11 hours ago
Storm Barra crashes into Ireland, Britain with deadly force
The second named windstorm in less than two weeks reached bomb cyclone status prior to striking portions of Ireland and Britain with a fury Tuesday into Wednesday.
Boyfriend of Ghislaine Maxwell accuser says he drove her to Epstein mansion
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Boyfriend of Ghislaine Maxwell accuser says he drove her to Epstein mansion
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- The boyfriend of one of Ghislaine Maxwell's accusers confirmed portions of her testimony in court Wednesday, saying he drove her to Jeffrey Epstein's mansion several times.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Djokovic, Nadal, Osaka in for Australian Open; Serena out
Djokovic, Nadal, Osaka in for Australian Open; Serena out
College football: LSU starting QB Max Johnson to transfer
College football: LSU starting QB Max Johnson to transfer
Ekeler, Mattison, Mixon lead Week 14 fantasy football running back rankings
Ekeler, Mattison, Mixon lead Week 14 fantasy football running back rankings
Fantasy football: Adams, Johnson, Jefferson top Week 14 wide receiver rankings
Fantasy football: Adams, Johnson, Jefferson top Week 14 wide receiver rankings
Saints waive WR Kenny Stills after drop vs. Cowboys
Saints waive WR Kenny Stills after drop vs. Cowboys
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement