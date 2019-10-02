Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo nutmegs keeper in Champions League shutout

Juventus striker Cristiano Ronaldo has scored in three of the Serie A squad's last four matches. Photo by Alessandro Di Marco/EPA-EFE

Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Juventus striker Cristiano Ronaldo capped off a Champions League win against Bayer Leverkusen by nutmegging the goalkeeper for the final goal of the 3-0 triumph.

Ronaldo's scoring sequence came in the 88th minute of the Group D clash Tuesday at Juventus Stadium in Turin, Italy. He received an assist for Paulo Dybala during the play.

Dybala received a pass just outside the box before slipping a feed through several defenders and leading Ronaldo toward the goal. Ronaldo used his first touch to smack a shot through the legs of Bayer keeper Lukas Hradecky.

Juventus got a score from forward Gonzalo Higuain at in the 17th minute of the victory and held the 1-0 edge through halftime. Federico Bernardeschi doubled the Juventus advantage with another score in the 61st minute, before Ronaldo registered the final tally.

"The team played a good game; they found a clever opponent who can dribble and are who are able to," Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri told Juventus.com. "We managed the ball well in the second half, by not conceding anything and playing a match of substance and quality."

Juventus tied Atletico Madrid 2-2 in its Group D opener. The Serie A squad travels for a league match against Inter Milan at 2:45 p.m. EDT Sunday in Milan.

"I am very happy for the team's match, if you want to go ahead in the Champions League, this is the way to play," Higuain said. "Now let's rest and from tomorrow we'll start thinking about Inter. We are only at the beginning, but it will be a game that can say something about the competition."