Serge Gnabry (22) scored four goals in Bayern Munich's lopsided victory against Tottenham Hotspur Tuesday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. Photo by Andy Rain/EPA-EFE

Oct. 2 (UPI) -- German Bundesliga power Bayern Munich obliterated Tottenham Hotspur 7-2 in a Champions League Group B matchup in London.

Serge Gnabry scored four goals in the lopsided victory Tuesday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Robert Lewandowski scored twice in the win.

Tottenham pulled out to a 1-0 lead with a 12th-minute score from Heung-min Son. Joshua Kimmich netted the equalizer for Bayern in the 15th minute.

Lewandowski scored his first goal just before halftime, giving Bayern a 2-1 lead at the break. Gnabry gave Bayern a two-goal advantage with his first score of the match in the 53rd minute.

The Bayern striker scorched down the left flank during the sequence after getting a pass from right back Benjamin Pavard. Gnabry ripped a shot into the far-post netting to finish off the run.

Gnabry got his second goal less than two minutes later. Midfielder Corentin Tolisso stole a pass from the Tottenham defense to spark that sequence. Tolisso then fired a pass to Gnabry, who ripped a shot off the right post and into the net.

Spurs striker Harry Kane got a goal back with a penalty kick in the 61st minute, before Gnabry completed his hat trick in the 83rd minute. Thiago Alcantara lifted a deep pass ahead for Gnabry during that sequence. Gnabry ran onto the long ball and touched it down before beating Spurs keeper Hugo Lloris for his third goal.

Phillipe Coutinho assisted Lewandowski's second score in the 87th minute. Gnabry scored his fourth goal in the 88th minute. Tolisso spotted Gnabry at the top of the box before delivering a quick pass to set up the striker's final goal. Gnabry turned around before blasting a shot into the left side of the net.

Bayern beat Crvena zvezda 3-0 in its first Group B match at the Champions League. The German Bundesliga squad hosts Hoffenheim in a league match at 9:30 a.m. EDT Saturday at Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany. Spurs battle Brighton in the Premier League at 7:30 a.m. Saturday at American Express Community Stadium in Brighton, England.

Tottenham returns to Champions League play with a match against Crvena zvezda Oct. 22 in London. Bayern faces Olympiacos in the Champions League Oct. 22 in Athens, Greece.