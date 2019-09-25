Manager Mauricio Pochettino's Spurs have won just two of their last eight matches in all competitions this season. Photo by Andy Rain/EPA-EFE

Sept. 25 (UPI) -- Premier League soccer power Tottenham Hotspur was eliminated from the Carabao Cup by fourth-tier Colchester United after a penalty kick session at the tournament.

Spurs star Lucas Moura hit the crossbar during the shootout, which Tottenham lost 4-3 after a scoreless draw in regulation Tuesday at JobServe Community Stadium in Mile End, England.

"I'm very disappointed, like all the team," Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino told Spurs TV. "We feel bad because after 90 minutes, we couldn't find a way through to score the one goal to beat them. It's tough. I think the commitment and effort were very good.

"The effort was there but we didn't have the capacity to break them down. They defended well. All I can say is that I'm disappointed."

Tom Lapslie beat Spurs keeper Paulo Gazzaniga for the decisive penalty score to send Colchester into the round of 16. Den Gerken saved Christian Eriksen's first attempt for the Spurs. Luke Norris gave Colchester a lead by blasting his shot into the left side of the net.

Dele Alli, Erik Lamela and Son Heung-min each made the next three attempts for Tottenham, while Colchester made two of their three attempts, tying the session.

Moura blasted Spurs' final attempt too high and off the top left side of the goal, setting up Lapslie's game-winning attempt. The Colchester midfielder stepped up to the penalty spot and hit his shot into the left corner, beating a diving Gazzaniga.

The Spurs have now won two of their eight games this season. Colchester also beat Premier League club Crystal Palace in penalties in the second round of the Carabao Cup.

Tottenham hosts Southampton in a Premier League match at 10 a.m. EDT Saturday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. Colchester has a League Two match against Macclesfield Town at 10 a.m. EDT Saturday at Moss Rose in Cheshire, England.

The draw for the next stage of the Carabao Cup occurs Wednesday.