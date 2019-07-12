England striker Peter Crouch announces retirement

Peter Crouch began his senior career in 1998. He suited up for Burnley, Tottenham Hotspur, Dulwich Hamlet, IFK Hassleholm, Queens Park Rangers, Portsmouth, Aston Villa, Norwich City, Southampton, Liverpool and Stoke City. Photo by Thomas Delley/EPA

July 12 (UPI) -- Peter Crouch, the 6-foot-7 striker who starred for numerous soccer clubs throughout England for more than two decades, announced his retirement Friday.

"After a lot of deliberation this summer I have decided to retire from football," Crouch tweeted. "Our wonderful game has given me everything. I'm so thankful to everyone who helped me get there and to help me stay there for so long.

"If you told me at 17 I'd play in World Cups, get to a Champions League final, win the FA cup and get 100 Premier League goals I would have avoided you at all costs. It's been an absolute dream come true."

Crouch, 38, spent last season at Burnley. He began his senior career in 1998 with Tottenham Hotspur. Crouch also suited up for Dulwich Hamlet, IFK Hassleholm, Queens Park Rangers, Portsmouth, Aston Villa, Norwich City, Southampton, Liverpool and Stoke City. He had 22 goals in 42 appearances for England's national team.

The veteran striker had 108 goals and 58 assists in 468 Premier League appearances.