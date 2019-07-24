Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo has two goals in his last two games for the Serie A champions. Photo by Alessandro Di Marco/EPA-EFE

July 24 (UPI) -- Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo scored an equalizer against Inter Milan with a deflected free kick into the top corner during a penalty kick win at the International Champions Cup Wednesday in Nanjing, China.

The equalizer came in the 68th minute of the friendly match at Nanjing Olympic Sports Center Gymnasium. Inter's lone tally came via own goal as Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt scored against his own team in the 10th minute.

De Ligth's scored stood as the lone goal of the first half, putting Ronaldo's crew in an early hole. The star striker then lined up from about 20 yards out to take a free kick 23 minutes after the second half kickoff.

Ronaldo eyed a wall of Inter defenders before running up and striking the ball with his right boot. The shot hit the wall slightly and bounced to the right, before finding the far-post netting. The deflection fooled Inter keeper Daniele Padelli, who had no chance at saving the attempt.

Inter and Juventus went on to a penalty kick shootout after the draw in regulation. Juventus made three of its first attempts, while Inter made two of its first three penalty kicks. Juventus missed its next two attempts, while Inter tied the session with two consecutive scores. Borja Valero missed Inter's final try, while Merih Demiral made the game-winning kick for Juventus.

Juventus lost to Tottenham in its first International Champons Cup match July 21 in Singapore. The Serie A champions battle Atletico Madrid in their final match of the 2019 tournament at noon EDT Aug. 10 at Friends Arena in Solna, Sweden.