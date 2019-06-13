Liverpool's head coach Juergen Klopp (L) and star striker Mohamed Salah will kick off the 2019-2020 Premier League slate after finishing second in the standings last season. Photo by Peter Powell/EPA-EFE

June 13 (UPI) -- The 2019-20 Premier League schedule was released Thursday, with Liverpool hosting Norwich City in the first game of the season.

The Reds clash with the Canaries at 3 p.m. Aug. 9 at Anfield in Liverpool, England. Liverpool postponed its pre-season friendly against Schalke after the schedule was revealed. The Reds had been Surescheduled to face Schalke on Aug. 9.

Premier League opening week also includes matches up between Manchester United and Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa, Manchester City and West Ham, and Arsenal and Newcastle.

Manchester City won the Premier League last season, with Liverpool landing in second place. Chelsea, Tottenham and Arsenal rounded out the top-five finishers from last year. The Sky Blues also won the Premier League during the 2017-2018 campaign.

2019 Key Premier League Matchups

Liverpool vs. Chelsea -- Sept. 21 and May 9

Liverpool vs. Manchester United -- Oct. 19 and Jan. 18

Liverpool vs. Everton -- Dec. 2 and March 3

Manchester City vs. Spurs -- Aug. 17 and Feb. 1

Manchester City vs. Liverpool -- Nov. 9 and April 4

Chelsea vs. Manchester City -- Nov. 23 and March 21

Chelsea vs. Spurs -- Dec. 21 and Feb. 22

Spurs vs. Manchester United -- Dec. 3 and March 14

Spurs vs. Liverpool -- Oct. 26 and Jan. 11

Manchester United vs. Manchester City -- Dec. 7 and March. 7

Manchester United vs. Chelsea -- Aug. 11 and Feb. 8/15

Arsenal vs. Manchester City -- Dec. 14 and Feb. 29

Arsenal vs. Liverpool -- Aug. 24 and May 2

Arsenal vs. Chelsea -- Dec. 28 and Jan. 22

2019 Opening Week Premier League Schedule

Norwich City at Liverpool -- 3 p.m. Aug. 9

Manchester City at West Ham -- 7:30 a.m. Aug. 10

Sheffield United at AFC Bournemouth -- 10 a.m. Aug. 10

Southampton at Burnley -- 10 a.m. Aug. 10

Everton at Crystal Palace -- 10 a.m. Aug. 10

Wolves at Leicester City -- 10 a.m. Aug. 10

Brighton at Watford -- 10 a.m. Aug. 10

Aston Villa at Tottenham Hotspur -- 12:30 p.m. Aug. 10

Arsenal at Newcastle -- 9 a.m. Aug. 11

Chelsea at Manchester United -- 11:30 a.m. Aug. 11

