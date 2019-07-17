PSG's Kylian Mbappe megs keeper, shows off jets in romp of Dynamo

Paris Saint Germain's Kylian Mbappe scored twice in PSG's 6-1 win against the Dynamo Tuesday in Germany. Photo by Ian Lansgdon/EPA-EFE

July 17 (UPI) -- Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe showed off his incredible speed and scored twice, including a nutmeg of the goalie, in a 6-1 win against Dynamo Dresden.

The French phenom scored in the 6th and 34th minute of the romp Tuesday at Rudolf-Harbig-Stadion in Dresden, Germany. Mbappe also had two assists in the friendly triumph.

The Dynamo defense turned the ball over on their own side to spark Mbappe's first scoring run. The PSG striker intercepted a pass while about 40 yards from the goal. He then sprinted around three defenders before reaching the box. Mbappe finished off the play by chipping Dynamo keeper Kevin Broll.

Mbappe went on to assist Julian Draxler in the 18th minute for PSG's second score. He gave the Ligue 1 champions a 3-0 edge in the 34th minute. PSG midfielder Marco Verratti assisted that score. Verratti lined up for a free kick and took it before the defense was set.

The lifted pass cleared the back line and bounced in front of Mbappe. He touched the ball in the box and turned his body toward the goal. Mbappe then nutmegged Broll and found the back of the net with his second tally.

PSG's 3-0 lead stood through the halftime whistle.

Arthur Zagre scored PSG's fourth goal in the 48th minute. Mbappe assisted another score when Virgiliu Postolachi found the net in the 61st minute. Adil Aouchichi scored PSG's final goal in the 71st minute. Moussa Kone scored the Dynamo's lone tally with a penalty kick in the 76th minute of the friendly.

"Very good feeling," PSG star Ander Herrera told the team website. "The result was not the most important thing but the feeling was very good.

"I think everyone really enjoyed the game."

PSG battles Nurnberg in another friendly at 12:30 p.m. EDT Sunday at Max-Morlock-Stadion in Nuremberg, Germany.

"We are a bit tired, but that's obvious after our first week of training," Draxler said. "That's a great start with a great match and lots of goals.