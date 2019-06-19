Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe is tied to the club until 2022, but has been linked to Real Madrid in transfer rumors. Photo by Ian Langsdon/EPA-EFE

June 19 (UPI) -- Paris Saint-Germain and France superstar Kylian Mbappe said he will consider a move to Major League Soccer when he is "a bit older."

Mbappe revealed his future intentions during an interview on the ESPN Mexico show Ahora o Nunca.

"A lot of great players come [to play] in the United States after their careers in Europe, like Zlatan [Ibrahimovic], Steven Gerrard, Frank] Lampard, [Andrea] Pirlo, great players, so you don't know," Mbappe said. "Maybe when I'm a bit older I can think about this."

Mbappe added: "We don't know what happens in football."

The star striker is signed with PSG until June 2023. PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi recently told France Football magazine that he is 200 percent sure Mbappe will remain at PSG next season. Al-Khelaifi could not say the same for Brazilian striker Neymar, who has been linked to a return to Barcelona.

"[Mbappe] wants to be more involved in our project to grow with the team, the club," Al-Khelaifi said. "But I explained to him that the responsibilities, it does not ask. We must go get them, sometimes even tear them away.

"We do not wait, we provoke. As he is very intelligent, I am sure he understood. ... Will he still be at PSG next year? I am not 100 percent sure, but 200 percent! I will not let go of this 'crazy' player."

Mbappe, 20, has been linked to La Liga power Real Madrid in transfer rumors.