Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar Jr. scored 23 goals and had 11 assists this season. Photo by Yoan Valat/EPA-EFE

May 20 (UPI) -- Brazilian soccer star Neymar Jr. was expected to attend the Union Nationale des Footballeurs Professionnels (UNFP) football awards, but opted to hang out with music star Rihanna instead.

Neymar posted a photo with Rihanna Sunday on Instagram. The duo were also tagged in various social media posts while at Boum Boum, a nightclub in Paris. Rihanna launches a Fenty luxury fashion line this week in Paris.

"Queen and powerful woman," Neymar wrote for the caption on the photo, including a quiet emoji.

Neymar posted the photo while Paris Saint-Germain teammate Kylian Mbappe was receiving the Ligue 1 Player of the Year award. Mbappe also earned the Young Player of the Year award. Neymar won a spot on the Ligue 1 Team of the Year, but was not present to accept the honor.

"Congrats," Neymar commented on an Instagram photo Mbappe posted on Monday, featuring himself holding his award.

Rihanna, 31, has previously been linked to the Brazilian soccer star. She posed with one of his jerseys while previously attending a Brazil World Cup game. She has also attended a PSG home game in 2015, alongside Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid.