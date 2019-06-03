FC Barcelona teammates Lionel Messi (L) and Philippe Coutinho appeared on the top-10 goals scored list for the 2018-2019 UEFA Champions League. Photo by Andreu Dalmau/EPA-EFE

June 3 (UPI) -- The UEFA technical observers voted for the top-10 goals scored in the 2018-2019 Champions League, and Barcelona has half of the best-scoring strikes.

Lionel Messi, Philippe Coutinho, Luis Suarez, Ivan Rakitic and Ousmane Dembele were the Barcelona players with scores highlighting the list. Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo held the No. 1 spot in the top 10.

Manchester City's Raheem Sterling and Leroy Sane also made the list, as the Sky Blues were the only other team with multiple players to make an appearance in the top-10. Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe and Liverpool's Sadio Mane also made the cut.

The UEFA technical observers also announced the Champions League squad of the season Sunday, following Liverpool's 2-0 win in the final against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday in Madrid.

A goal was scored every 32 minutes, and 2.93 goals were scored per match in the 2018-2019 Champions League. There were 366 total scores in 125 matches.

Messi was the tournament's top scorer, with 12 goals. Suarez, Sane, Ajax's Dusan Tadic and Barcelona's Jordi Alba led the tournament with five assists apiece.

Suarez had the No. 10 goal of the tournament for his strike in the 28th minute in the first leg of the semifinals against Liverpool on May 1 at Camp Nou in Barcelona. The star striker hovered in the box before finishing off a feed from Alba past Reds keeper Alisson Becker during that scoring sequence.

Coutinho earned the No. 9 spot for his tally against Manchester United in the quarterfinals on April 16 in Barcelona. The La Liga squad had a 2-0 lead on the Red Devils, before the Brazilian striker received a blind flick from Alba while beyond the box. Coutinho settled the short pass before blasting a 25-yard shot past keeper David de Gea for a long-distance score.

Dembele had the No. 8 score for his shot against Spurs in the group stage on Dec. 11. The French speedster jetted down the pitch and outpaced Spurs defenders before finishing with a left-footed score past Tottenham keeper Hugo Lloris in the seventh minute of the 1-1 draw.

Sterling's strike against Shakhtar Donetsk in the group stage on Nov. 7 was the No. 7 score. The Sky Blues forward outran several defenders during that sequence, before blasting a shot into the far-post netting and beating Andriy Pyatov in the 48th minute of the 6-0 victory.

Mbappe had the No. 6 goal of the tournament for his finish in the round of 16 against the Red Devils on Feb. 2. Angel Di Maria spotted his teammate sprinting through the box during that sequence. He chipped a ball ahead for the speedster, who tapped a shot into the far-post netting past de Gea in the 60th minute of the victory.

The No. 5 goal belonged to Sane for his long distance free kick finish against Hoffenheim in the group stage on Dec. 12 in Manchester, England. Sane lined up for the attempt just before the halftime whistle. He struck the ball from about 30 yards out, sending the attempt into the top left corner of the net with his left boot.

Rakitic's goal against Tottenham in the group stage was the No. 4 tally. The Croatian midfielder ran to the top of the box to receive a pass from Coutinho, before ripping a volley off of the left post and into the net in the 28th minute of Barcelona's victory in London.

Mane earned the third-best goal of the tournament. The Reds star notched two tallies against Bayern Munich in the second leg of Liverpool's round of 16 matchup. His first strike was the more sensational, after the Senegalese winger brought in a feed from Virgil van Dijk. Mane settled the long pass and juked out Bayern keeper Manuel Neuer before finishing with a shot into the far-post netting in the 26th minute of the 3-1 victory.

Messi claimed the second-best goal of the tournament for his long-range free kick finish against the Reds in the first leg of the semifinals. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner lined up for the attempt in the 82nd minute of the 3-0 win on May 1 in Barcelona. He curled the left-footed shot into the top left corner of the net, beating Liverpool keeper Alisson for his second score on the day.

Ronaldo's top finish came in Juventus' 2-1 group stage loss to Manchester United on Nov. 7 in Turin, Italy. The star striker drew first blood in the 65th minute. Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci lifted a long feed into the box for Ronaldo during the sequence. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner watched the feed fall over his shoulder before finishing with a one-touch shot past de Gea.

Ronaldo, Messi, Mane, Tadic, Alisson, van Dijk and Sterling also made the Champions League's 20-man squad of the season. The team also included: Barcelona's Marc-Andre ter Stegen; Ajax's Matthijs de Ligt, Frenkie de Jong, Hakim Ziyech and David Neres; Tottenham's Lucas Moura, Jan Vertonghen and Moussa Cissoko; Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andy Robertson and Georginio Wijnaldum; Manchester City's Kevin de Bruyne; and Lyon's Tanguy Ndombele.