Champions League: Barcelona tops United, Juventus plays to draw with Ajax

April 10 (UPI) -- Cristiano Ronaldo scored as Juventus played to a 1-1 draw with Ajax, and Barcelona picked up a narrow 1-0 win against Manchester United in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal.

Barcelona traveled Wednesday to Old Trafford and overcame Manchester United in the first leg of their quarterfinal matchup after an own goal from Luke Shaw 12 minutes into the match.

Shaw deflected a header from Luis Suarez into his own net, handing the Catalans a crucial goal headed into the teams' next game.

United failed to record a shot on goal in a Champions League match at Old Trafford for the first time since 2005.

Manchester United's defeat is only the second loss in the club's last 15 home matches across all competitions under manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The first came against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League round of 16, which ended with a remarkable comeback from United to reach the quarters.

Barcelona and Manchester United meet again April 16 at Camp Nou for the decisive second leg and a chance to compete in the semifinals.

In other Champions League action, Juventus and Ajax tied 1-1 in the first leg of their matchup Wednesday at Amsterdam Arena.

Ronaldo notched his record 125th UCL goal before halftime to give Juventus a 1-0 lead. The former Real Madrid star buried a diving header from Joao Cancelo's cross. The goal was Ronaldo's 24th in Champions League quarterfinal matches, 14 more than the next closest (Lionel Messi and Raul).

Ajax struck back one minute after the halftime break when David Neres curled a shot past goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny.

Juventus faces Ajax in the second leg next Tuesday.