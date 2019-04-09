Champions League: Liverpool beats Porto, Tottenham edges Manchester City

Liverpool's Roberto Firmino celebrates after scoring a goal during the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals between Liverpool FC and FC Porto on Tuesday at Anfield in Liverpool, Britain. Photo by Peter Powell/EPA-EFE

April 9 (UPI) -- Liverpool defeated FC Porto 2-0 Tuesday at Anfield and Tottenham pulled out a 1-0 victory over Manchester City as the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quaterfinals began.

Liverpool is 90 minutes away from qualifying for the Champions League semifinals in back-to-back seasons after two first-half goals sealed the team's victory over Porto.

Naby Keita scored the opening goal five minutes in after his shot deflected off Porto midfielder Oliver Torres to beat Iker Casillas.

Liverpool's Roberto Firmino tallied the second goal in the 26th minute. Jordan Henderson split Porto's defense with a pass to Trent Alexander-Arnold. Firmino tapped in Alexander-Arnold's low cross from close range before the half-hour mark.

Liverpool, holding a two-point lead at the top of the Premier League, hosts Chelsea on Sunday. Porto will travel to Portimonense on Saturday in an attempt to take the Primeira Liga lead from Benfica. Liverpool and Porto meet again next Wednesday in Portugal.

In other Champions League action, Tottenham secured a 1-0 win over Manchester City in the first leg of their quarterfinals matchup.

Son Heung-Min's game-winning goal came in the 78th minute after he beat goalie Ederson. Despite Tottenham's victory, the Spurs suffered a major blow as Harry Kane exited early with an ankle injury.

The two teams meet again next Wednesday at Etihad Stadium.