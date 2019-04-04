Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne snipes wonder goal versus Cardiff

Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne scored eight goals and had a league-high 16 assists in the Premier League last season. He has two scores this season, but has yet to register an assist in league play for the Sky Blues. Photo by Nigel Roddis/EPA-EFE

April 4 (UPI) -- Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne netted a goal from a very tight angle during the Sky Blues' win against Cardiff City in the Premier League.

The score helped City beat Cardiff 2-0 Wednesday at Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England. The win moved the Sky Blues past Liverpool at the top of the Premier League standings.

De Bruyne's score came in the sixth minute of the victory. City defender Aymeric Laporte held the ball on the left flank at the start of the sequence. He eyed the formation of his teammates before slowly dribble upfield. Laporte then laced a through ball into the box for De Bruyne, who ran onto the offering. De Bruyne caught up to the pass and used his left foot for a first touch shot.

The rip went over the head of Cardiff keeper Neil Etheridge and into the top corner at the front of the far-post netting. De Bruyne wasn't even looking at the goal as he booted the narrow-angle strike.

Gabriel Jesus went on to assist Leroy Sane for City's second score in the 44th minute. Neither side netted a goal in the second half.

De Bruyne said the goal was an accident during his post-match interview with ManCity.com.

"I didn't mean the goal really, in the end it all counts" De Bruyne told the team website. "I wanted to give it hard in front of the keeper on the turn but when it goes in, it doesn't matter. I think we did dominated. We did very well."

The Sky Blues battle Brighton in the FA Cup semifinals at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Wembley Stadium in London before facing Tottenham in the Champions League quarterfinals Tuesday in London.

"We played really well," City manager Pep Guardiola said. "We started really well with the goal from Kevin. Unfortunately we missed a lot of chances, we need to score more goals."