Chelsea's Olivier Giroud has blind nutmeg assist in Europa League

Chelsea's Olivier Giroud assisted the Blues' first score with a blind nutmeg against Kyiv in the Europa League on Thursday at Stamford Bridge in London. Photo by Peter Powell/EPA-EFE

March 8 (UPI) -- Chelsea star Olivier Giroud didn't need his eyes to completed a spectacular blind nutmeg assist in the Blues' win against Dynamo Kyiv in the UEFA Europa League.

The helper came in the 17th minute of the 3-0 victory Thursday at Stamford Bridge in London. Chelsea and Kyiv were scoreless when Pedro received the ball from midfielder Ross Barkley on the left wing. The Spanish striker dribbled into the box before spotting Giroud.

Pedro sent a pass to his Blues teammate. Giroud received the ball with his back to the goal. He trapped the pass with his first touch before using his left foot to roll the ball backwards, splitting the legs of Kyiv defender Artem Shabanov.

Pedro ran onto the pass and used his left foot to nutmeg Kyiv keeper Denys Boyko for first blood. The score stayed 1-0 through the halftime whistle before the Blues added two more scores in the second half. Willian put in the second goal on a brilliant free kick in the 65th minute before Callum Hudson-Odoi piled on with another score in the 90th minute.

"The result is a good result," Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri told reporters. "We were able to not concede, and to not concede a goal at home is very important in this competition. We could have scored more, especially in the first half."

"Now we have to be careful. We have to go there with a very good level of application and determination if we want to qualify."

The Blues host Wolves at 10:05 a.m. Sunday at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea returns to its second leg Europa League round of 16 matchup against Kyiv at 1:55 p.m. Thursday at the Olympic National Sports Complex in Kyiv, Ukraine.