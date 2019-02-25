Chelsea's goalkeeper Kepa (R) reacts as manager Maurizio Sarri attempts to substitute him off during extra time of the English League Cup final between Chelsea FC and Manchester City on Sunday at Wembley stadium in London. Photo by Neil Hall/EPA-EFE

Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri flipped out in anger after keeper Kepa refused to substitute out of a match against Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final.

The awkward sequence occurred in the 30th minute of extra time during the Blues' shootout loss to the Sky Blues at London's Wembley Stadium Sunday.

Sarri motioned for Kepa to come off of the pitch in favor of backup Willy Caballero. The Argentine replacement stood on the sidelines as Kepa waved off the move and yelled at Sarri.

Several Chelsea coaches shouted at Kepa, attempting to get him off of the pitch, but he didn't budge. Sarri briefly sat down but returned to his feet to speak with officials. He then went back to his seat and screamed before throwing something at his chair and walking toward the stadium exit. Sarri then had second thoughts, as he returned to the Blues' bench.

RELATED FIFA bans Chelsea from signing players until 2020

Kepa remained in the game and did not surrender a goal in regulation or the bonus period. Raheem Sterling ended up winning the game by making the Sky Blues' final penalty kick.

Sarri told reporters that he thought Kepa was injured and didn't want him in the shootout due to the injury.

"It was a big misunderstanding," Sarri said. "I understood he had cramp so I didn't want the goalkeeper to go to penalties in that physical condition. I only realized the situation after three or four minutes when the doctor came to the bench. In the meantime I wanted Caballero on the pitch, and the keeper only wanted me to know he was in condition to go to penalties, so it was a big misunderstanding."

Sarri said Kepa "was right, even if the way he conducted himself was wrong."

"I want to talk with him because he needs to understand that with a misunderstanding we can get in trouble, especially with you [the media]. So I think I only have to explain the situation to Kepa but without any other problem."

Kepa took to social media to respond to the backlash. He said he regretted how the end of the match "has been portrayed."

RELATED Tottenham star Harry Kane ahead of schedule with ankle injury

"At no time has it been my intention to disobey the coach or any of his decisions," Kepa wrote. "I think everything has been misunderstood in the heat of the final part of a match for a title. The coach thought I was not in a position to play on and my intention was to express that I was in good condition to continue helping the team, while the docs that had treated me arrived at the bench to give the message. I feel the image that has been portrayed was not my intention. I have full respect for the coach and his authority."