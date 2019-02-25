Manchester City's Raheem Sterling scores the winning goal during a penalty shootout of the English League Cup final between Chelsea FC and Manchester City on Sunday at Wembley stadium in London. Photo by Neil Hall/EPA-EFE

Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Raheem Sterling ended a penalty shootout by smashing in the game-winning goal in Manchester City's Carabao Cup final win against Chelsea.

The Sky Blues and Blues played a scoreless first and second half, leading to extra time. Neither Premier League squad could find the net in the bonus period, leading to a shootout.

Chelsea's Jorginho stepped up to the line first, but had his low rip denied by City's Ederson. Ilkay Gundogan made the Sky Blues' first attempt. Cesar Azpilicueta made the Blues' next attempt, which was answered by City's Sergio Aguero. Chelsea tied the shootout with an Emerson Palmieri score and Leroy Sane miss.

David Luiz then missed for Chelsea and Bernardo Silva put the Sky Blues ahead by making his attempt in the fourth round of the shootout.

Eden Hazard made the Blues' final attempt, leaving it up to Sterling, who stepped up to the line and blasted a shot to the left side, hitting the top of the crossbar and bouncing the ball into the net.

"Raheem has the confidence to take penalties -- he said 'I'm going to take it, I'm going to shoot the last goal' -- and he did it so good! I appreciated the guys who have the courage to step forward and say 'I want to take one' because of the pressure, but Raheem seems to like this kind of pressure," Sky Blues manager Pep Guardiola told reporters. "It was nice."

City battles West Ham in the Premier League at 3 p.m. on Wednesday at Etihad Stadium in Manchester, Britain.

"Today I'm really very happy because my feeling is that we're improving. We could become a very solid team," Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri said. "After today we conceded nothing to Man City, which isn't easy as they are very dangerous in the offensive phase and they usually score a lot. I'm happy with the performance and on the pitch I saw the performance which I prepared yesterday."

Chelsea hosts Tottenham Hotspur at 3 p.m. on Wednesday at Stamford Bridge in London.