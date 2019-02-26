Chelsea's goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga (R) reacts as manager Maurizio Sarri attempts to substitute him off during extra time of the English League Cup final between Chelsea FC and Manchester City on Sunday at Wembley stadium in London. The Premier League club announced a fine for the goalkeeper on Monday. Photo by Neil Hall/EPA-EFE

Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Chelsea has fined goalkeeper Kepa for his refusal to come off of the pitch during the team's loss to Manchester City at the Carabao Cup.

The Spanish net-minder angered Blues manager Maurizio Sarri in extra time in the tournament final on Sunday at Wembley Stadium in London. Sarri motioned for Kepa to come out of the game in favor of backup Willy Caballero but the goalie waved off the move and yelled at his coach.

Sarri later told reporters that he thought Kepa was injured and he didn't want him in the shootout while hindered by the ailment. He also said that Kepa was right about staying in, but the way he conducted himself was wrong.

Kepa later took to Twitter to say that he respects his coach.

Chelsea announced Monday that Kepa is being fined one week's wages, which he will donate to the Chelsea Foundation. Kepa and Sarri also issued additional statements about the conflict.

"I was very happy to play in my first Cup Final for Chelsea yesterday and very proud of the team performance," Kepa said in a news release. "I have thought a lot more about yesterday's events. Although there was a misunderstanding, on reflection, I made a big mistake with how I handled the situation."

"I wanted to take the time today to apologize fully and in person to the coach, to Willy, my team-mates and to the club. I have done this and now I want to offer the same apology to the fans. I will learn from this episode and will accept any punishment or discipline the club decides is appropriate."

Sarri said that he had a "good conversation" with Kepa about the incident and that the goalkeeper realizes he "made a big mistake in the way he reacted."

"He has apologized to me, his teammates and the club," Sarri said. "It is up to the club if they want to discipline him according to the club rules, but for me this matter is now closed. The team performance as a whole was extremely positive and it is a shame to see how this incident has overshadowed our efforts in what was a very competitive Cup Final. Everyone's focus is now on the next game and we must all now put this behind us."

The Blues host Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League at 3 p.m. on Wednesday at Stamford Bridge in London.