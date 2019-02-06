Chelsea's Eden Hazard has been linked to a move to Real Madrid and said he has made his decision about his future team, but he hasn't said if he will stay with the Blues or move to La Liga. Photo by Andy Rain/EPA-EFE

Feb. 6 (UPI) -- Chelsea star Eden Hazard has made a decision on where he will play next.

But he's refusing to give the specifics on that destination. The Blues striker spoke to the French radio station RMC on Tuesday.

Rumors have surrounded the Belgian star for months, strongly linking him to La Liga power Real Madrid.

"I know what I'm going to do, I decided," Hazard told RMC.

Hazard's deal with the Blues ends in June 2020. Sources told The Telegraph that Hazard has not informed Chelsea of his plans and talks of a new contract have not progressed. Sources told Goal that Hazard is "hopeful" Madrid can complete a big-money move to sign him in the summer.

Chelsea has valued Hazard at nearly $130 million.

The 28-year-old has been with the Blues since 2012. He began his senior career with Lille in 2007 before a jump to the Premier League. He has 98 appearances for Belgium.

Chelsea made a deal to sign United States Men's National Team and Borussia Dortmund star Christian Pulisic for $73.8 million in the summer. Sources told the Evening Standard that the move was not connected to Hazard.

Hazard has 12 goals in 24 appearances this season in the Premier League.

The Blues face Manchester City at 11 a.m. on Sunday at Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England. Real Madrid travels for a rivalry match in another edition of El Clasico against FC Barcelona in the first leg of a Copa del Rey semifinal at 3 p.m. on Wednesday at Camp Nou in Barcelona.