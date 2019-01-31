Valencia CF's Michy Batshuayi (R) can decide between West Ham United and Real Betis after Chelsea agreed to lend the striker to both teams. Photo by Kai Forsterling/EPA-EFE

Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Chelsea has agreed to loan striker Michy Batshuayi to either West Ham United or Real Betis.

Sources told Sky Sports and Goal that the Blues agreed to loans with both squads after Everton was unwilling to pay the club's $46 million asking price.

Batshuayi, 25, spent the first half of this season on loan with Valencia but hasn't played since Jan. 8. The Blues brought on the Belgian forward in 2016, signing him from Marseille.

Batshuayi began his senior career in 2011 with Standard Liege, before a move to Marseille in 2014. He was also loaned to Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund in January 2018. Batshuayi scored nine goals in 14 appearances for Dortmund.

Tottenham Hotspur has also been linked to the striker.