Chelsea player Alvaro Morata arrives ahead of the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace v Chelsea at Selhurst Park on December 30 in London. Photo by Facundo Arrizabalaga/EPA-EFE

Jan. 28 (UPI) -- Spanish striker Alvaro Morata has joined Atletico Madrid on an 18-month loan from Chelsea.

Morata, 26, joined the Blues in 2017 after a transfer from La Liga power Real Madrid. He signed his deal with Atletico after passing a physical on Sunday.

"The striker has already signed his contract for the remainder of the current season and the next one, after our club reached an agreement with Chelsea Football Club and the player passed his medical at the Clínica Universidad de Navarra," Atletico said in a news release.

Morata spent four seasons at Atletico's academy. He made his senior career in 2010 with Real Madrid before joining Juventus in 2014. He returned to Real Madrid in 2016, before joining the Blues.

"I'm very happy and proud to be here. I can't wait to start training, meet my new teammates and play," Morata said.

Morata has 82 goals and 37 assists during his club career. He also has 13 goals and 27 appearances for the Spanish national team.

He scored 24 goals in 72 appearances for the Blues.

"[Chelsea manager Maurizio] Sarri's preference for using Eden Hazard as a central striker during the last couple of months, however, has restricted Morata's involvement, although he did score both of our goals in a 2-0 FA Cup third-round win over Nottingham Forest earlier this month," Chelsea said in a news release.

"We wish Alvaro the very best of luck for his loan period."

The Blues face Bournemouth in Premier League play at 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday at Dean Court in Bournemouth, England. Atletico battles Real Betis in La Liga at 10:15 a.m. on Sunday at Benito Villamarín Stadium in Sevilla, Spain.