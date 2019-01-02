Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Chelsea has signed United States Men's National Team star Christian Pulisic.

The Premier League club announced the move on Wednesday. The deal is worth $73 million. Pulisic will be loaned back to Borussia Dortmund until the end of the season before he permanently joins the Blues.

"In summer I move on to Chelsea and to a new competition, the English Premier League," Pulisic tweeted in a statement.

"It's a privilege to have signed for such a legendary club and I look forward to working hard towards being a contributor to their team of world class players."

Pulisic, 20, had been linked to Manchester United, Liverpool and Bayern Munich, in addition to other clubs.

'We are delighted to have signed one of Europe's most sought-after young players," Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia said in a news release from the club. "Christian has shown his quality during a fantastic spell in Germany and at just 20, we believe he has the potential to become an important Chelsea player for many years to come."

"We look forward to welcoming him to Stamford Bridge in the summer and wish him and Dortmund every success for the remainder of the season."

Dortmund sporting director Michael Zortc said that the club was unable to extend Pulisic's contract due to his dream to play in the Premier League and his American background.

Dortmund battles RB Leipzig at 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 19 at Red Bull Arena in Leipzig, Germany. Chelsea faces Southampton at 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday at Stamford Bridge in London.