Denis Suarez (right) extended his contract with FC Barcelona, but will go on loan to Arsenal this season. Photo by Robin van Lonkhuijsen/EPA-EFE

Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Arsenal has signed FC Barcelona midfielder Denis Suarez on loan for the remainder of the season.

The Gunners announced the deal Thursday. FC Barcelona also extended Suarez's contract, which was to end June 30, 2020, until June 30, 2021.

"We are very happy that Denis Suarez is joining us," Gunners manager Unai Emery said in a news release. "He is a player we know well and I have worked with him at Sevilla. He brings us quality and options in many different attacking positions, so he'll be able to help the team."

Suarez, 25, had eight goals and won five trophies in 71 games for Barcelona. He started his senior career in 2010 with Celta, before playing for Manchester City from 2011 to 2013. The midfielder joined Barcelona's B squad in 2013 and went on loan to Sevilla in 2014. He also played at Villarreal before returning to the La Liga power in 2016.

Arsenal will pay Suarez's salary. The agreement includes an option to buy.