Manchester City's Sergio Aguero scored the fastest goal of the Premier League season during a 2-1 loss to Newcastle on Tuesday in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. Photo by Peter Powell/EPA-EFE

Jan. 30 (UPI) -- Sergio Aguero scored just 24 seconds into the match, but it wasn't enough for Manchester City in a 2-1 loss to Newcastle in the Premier League.

The score was the fastest this season in the Premier League. Aguero's goal was the only score of the first half Tuesday at St. James' Park in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.

Raheem Sterling curled in a cross from outside the box during the sequence, finding David Silva at the far post. Silva managed to knock the ball into the middle of the box before colliding with Newcastle keeper Martin Dubravka.

The ball came out to Aguero, who fired a shot into the near post netting for first blood.

RELATED Manchester City dominates Burnley at FA Cup

The score held through the halftime whistle before Salomon Rondon netted the equalizer for the home squad.

Midfielder Isaac Hayden headed the ball into the Sky Blues' box on the play. Rondon then came in and volleyed the feed past City keeper Ederson in the 66th minute.

Sky Blues midfielder Fernadinho brought down Newcastle's Sean Longstaff inside the box in the 78th minute, prompting a late penalty kick. Matt Ritchie stepped up and converted the try, beating Ederson to to his left and winning the game for Newcastle.

RELATED Neymar hospitalized with ankle injury after PSG win

"It was not our best night," City manager Pep Guardiola told ManCity.com. "We didn't make a good performance. We started with a goal, but the rhythm of the game was slow."

He added: "We lost second balls, we were not aggressive enough, that's why we could not win."

City battles Arsenal at 11:30 a.m. Sunday at Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England. Newcastle faces Tottenham Hotspur at 7:30 a.m. Saturday at Wembley Stadium in London.