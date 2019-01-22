Arsenal's Hector Bellerin in action during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Arsenal FC on January 12 at the London Stadium in London. Photo by Facundo Arrizabalaga/EPA-EFE

Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin will miss the rest of the season due to a torn ACL.

The Premier League club provided an update on the Spanish fullback on Tuesday. Bellerin sustained the injury during the Gunners' 2-0 win against Chelsea on Saturday at Emirates Stadium in London.

"... we can confirm that Hector has ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament of his left knee," the club said.

"Hector will undergo surgery to repair this in the coming days. The rehabilitation process is expected to take between six to nine months and therefore rules Hector out of action for the remainder of this season."

"Everyone at the club will now be working as hard as we can to ensure Hector is back on the pitch as soon as possible next season."

There are no obstacles in life you can't get over. Been a difficult couple of days but I'm positive and ready to take whatever challenge comes my way. Thank you so much for the love and messages, you are incredible pic.twitter.com/onwrMvIKui - Héctor Bellerín (@HectorBellerin) January 22, 2019

Arsenal also announced Henrikh Mkhitaryan is dealing with a right foot injury but is expected to train this week. Rob Holding is recovering after surgery on his left knee. Danny Welbeck is recovering after surgery on his right ankle.

"There are no obstacles in life you can't get over," Bellerin wrote Tuesday on his social media platforms.

"Been a difficult couple of days but I'm positive and ready to take whatever challenge comes my way. Thank you so much for the love and messages, you are incredible."

Bellerin, 23, has played for Arsenal's senior squad since 2013. He had a brief spell on loan at Watford during the 2013 season. Bellerin also has three appearances for the Spanish national team.