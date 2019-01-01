Arsenal dominates Fulham in Premier League

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates after scoring during the English Premier League soccer match Arsenal vs Fulham on Tuesday at the Emirates Stadium in London. Photo by Andy Rain/EPA-EFE

Jan. 1 (UPI) -- Arsenal completely dismantled Fulham in a 4-1 victory on Tuesday at Emirates Stadium in London.

The Gunners took a 2-0 lead and never looked back in the Premier League clash, scoring three of their four goals in the second half of the triumph.

Granit Xhaka drew first blood for the home squad. Alex Iwobi chipped in a cross from the left side on that play, finding Xhaka. The Gunners midfielder took a touch before blasting a shot into the right side of the net, past Sergio Rico in the 25th minute.

Arsenal carried the 1-0 lead through the intermission before Alexandre Lacazette added another tally 10 minutes after the break. Sead Kolasinac completed a crafty give-and-go on the left side of the goal before sliding the ball into the middle of the box during the sequence. Lacazette stopped the ball and fired an easy shot past Rico for the game's second goal in the 55th minute.

Fulham cut the Gunners' lead in half with a goal from Aboubakar Kamara in the 69th minute. Ryan Sessegnon picked up the assist on that play.

But Aaron Ramsey gave the Gunners back a two-goal edge with an unassisted score in the 79th minute. Ramsey cleaned up a shot off of the post by finishing his own shot into the far-post netting on that possession.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang picked up the final goal of the game in the 83rd minute. The Fulham defense failed to clear a ball that was bouncing in the box during that sequence. The ball eventually fell to Sokratis, who slide the ball to Aubameyang on the right side of the box. Aubameyang touched the ball once before sending a shot into the upper corner of the near-post netting for the game's final tally.

The Gunners battle Blackpool in the FA Cup at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday at Bloomfield Road in Lancashire, England.