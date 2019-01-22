Tottenham's Dele Alli has five goals and an assist this season in the Premier League. Photo by Will Oliver/EPA-EFE

Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Dele Alli joined Harry Kane on the Tottenham Hotspur's bench Tuesday as it was announced that the star will be out until March with a hamstring injury.

"Following scans and clinical assessment, we can confirm that Dele Alli has suffered a hamstring strain," Spurs wrote in a news release. "The injury forced the England midfielder to be substituted in the closing stages of Sunday's 2-1 win at Fulham.

"Dele will now undergo a period of rehabilitation with our medical staff with the expectation of returning to training in early March."

Alli, 22, has five goals this season in the Premier League. He also has an assist in 17 appearances this season. He has 42 scores and 27 helpers in 123 career Premier League bouts.

RELATED Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane out at least 6 weeks

"Gutted. I will do everything in my power to return as quick as possible," Alli wrote Tuesday on social media. "Thank you for all the messages."

Tottenham's Kane is also sidelined until March due to an ankle injury he sustained during Spurs' 1-0 loss to Manchester United on Jan. 13.

Both stars will miss the club's Carabao Cup second leg match against Chelsea on Thursday, an FA Cup match against Crystal Palace, several league matches and at least one Champions League round of 16 match against Borussia Dortmund.

RELATED Paul Pogba to Marcus Rashford leads Man Utd over Spurs

The club is also playing without midfielder Moussa Sissoko due to a groin injury and Son Heung-min who is with South Korea at the Asian Cup.

Spurs rank third in the Premier League, trailing Liverpool and Manchester City.