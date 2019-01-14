Manchester United's Marcus Rashford (L) scores during the English Premier League Soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United on Sunday at Wembley Stadium in London. Photo by Neil Hall/EPA-EFE

Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Paul Pogba placed a perfect pass ahead for Marcus Rashford, leading to the game-winning goal in Manchester United's win against Tottenham Hotspur.

The strike came in the 44th minute of the Premier League matchup on Sunday at Wembley Stadium in London. More than 80,000 fans attended the match.

Red Devils keeper David de Gea stonewalled Spurs strikes in the victory. He recorded 11 saves in the second half of the clash, the most saves by a Premier League keeper this season.

"I think we just had to win, we controlled the first half and in the second they put us under a lot of pressure and they had chances, but we defended well and we have the three points," de Gea told MUTV.

"I was feeling very well after the first two saves. I don't even remember some of them so I am happy with everything. Every one of them [my saves] was important for the team to help keep a clean sheet, to help the team to win so every save was important. It was a tough game for every player, we were attacking well, we create chances and this is United."

Both defense stood strong for the majority of the first half before Pogba spotted his man. Rashford flashed down the right flank after Jesse Lingard intercepted a Spurs pass. Pogba collected the trapped-down ball from Lingard and touched it to his right. He then fired a precise ball over midfield, leading Rashford toward the box.

Rashford took a touch with his right foot before blasting a shot into the far-post netting, beating a diving Hugo Lloris with the decisive strike.

"I am happy because the performance was unbelievable," Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino told TottenhamHotspur.com. "I think it was our best 45 minutes [in the second half] after four-and-a-half years and of course, yes, we're disappointed with the result but now we need to look forward to preparing for the next game."

"We're a little unlucky because when you are in front of the goal, you need to be clinical. Today, give the credit to De Gea -- we weren't clinical but the team played unbelievable football and we need to be proud about that."

The Red Devils host Brighton at 10 a.m. on Saturday at Old Trafford in Manchester, England. Spurs face Fulham at 11 a.m. on Sunday at Craven Cottage in London.